Moses Itauma, the youngest of three brothers, was born in Kezmarok, Slovakia, to a Slovakian mother and a Nigerian father. His mixed identity, blending the cultures of three different countries, has shaped his character and perspective. Itauma's story is layered and complex, and he understands its significance. He is a revelation in the ring, showcasing speed, movement, precision, and power. He has already crushed Dillian Whyte, a former world title challenger, in less than two minutes. While he is a serious proposition, he is also a slow-burning work in progress on the safe side of the ropes. Itauma's story is one of resilience and determination, as he has faced racism and discrimination from both black and white communities. He has also endured the loss of his mother and the separation of his parents, which has had a profound impact on his life. Despite these challenges, Itauma has persevered and is now a professional boxer, with a promising future ahead of him. His story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of embracing one's identity. In my opinion, Moses Itauma is a rising star in the world of boxing, and his story is one that deserves to be told and celebrated.
Moses Itauma: The Young Boxer Defying Racism and Poverty to Reach the Top (2026)
References
- https://bloodyelbow.com/2026/03/29/yoel-romeros-bare-knuckle-boxing-loss-set-to-be-reviewed-after-fan-backlash/
- https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2026/mar/28/moses-itauma-jermaine-franklin-heavyweight-boxing
- https://www.mmamania.com/ufc-news/432362/dana-white-tells-anti-ai-ufc-fans-to-shut-the-f-k-up-and-watch-the-fights
- https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/finn-balor-dominik-mysterio-wwe-wrestlemania-42-296561/
- https://www.cagesideseats.com/post/7Rp0vh69vm2v
- https://www.vice.com/en/article/wwe-nxt-sol-ruca-zaria-fight-in-front-of-a-hot-dog-cart/
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