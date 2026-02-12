Mortgage Renewal: How Canadians Are Navigating the Post-Pandemic Market (2026)

Mortgage renewal pain is hitting some homeowners hard, but not everyone is feeling the pinch. While Toronto and Vancouver are flashing warning signs of rising mortgage arrears, the overall situation is better than expected, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC).

The Core Issue: Mortgage Renewals and Delinquencies

Mortgage renewals are happening at a rapid pace, with 1.5 million households renewing over the past year and another million expected in 2026. This is due to the ultralow rates during the pandemic. Some economists had predicted a 'ticking time bomb' scenario where higher interest rates would leave homeowners struggling to pay their mortgages. However, the reality is more nuanced.

The Good News: A Soft Landing?

Tania Bourassa-Ochoa, deputy chief economist at CMHC, notes that the mortgage arrears rate is expected to worsen in 2026, especially in Toronto and Vancouver. However, the national rate of delinquencies rose by only seven basis points to 0.22% between 2023 and 2025, which is a notable increase but not the widespread wave of delinquencies some economists predicted. This suggests that many homeowners are managing to weather the storm.

The Controversy: Stretching Amortization Periods

One strategy homeowners are using to cope with higher interest rates is to stretch out their amortization periods, often to terms longer than 25 years. This helps lower monthly payments, but it also means homeowners are paying interest for a longer period. TD economist Maria Solovieva notes that the length of average mortgage amortizations has grown by 16 months from prepandemic levels.

The Impact on Toronto and Vancouver

Vancouver and Toronto have experienced the largest increases in mortgage arrears. In Toronto, the rate of arrears more than quadrupled to 0.26% in the third quarter of 2025 from 0.06% in the same period of 2022. This is due to high prices, a weak job market, and a large number of investors struggling with a beleaguered condo market.

The Outlook: A Mixed Bag

The proportion of mortgages behind on payments is still below historical and prepandemic levels, thanks to emergency supports from financial institutions during the pandemic. However, the outlook is mixed. TD's Solovieva is more optimistic than CMHC, suggesting that the worst of the renewal wave is likely behind us. However, BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic expects renewals to crest in mid-2026 and delinquencies to continue rising, especially in Ontario.

The New Risk: Trade Relations and Tariffs

As renewals from low pandemic-era interest rates taper off, the new risk for delinquencies will be Canada's trade relationship with the U.S. and tariff threats, especially in regions where job markets depend on free trade. Strong employment and wage growth have helped Canada deal with the wave of renewals better than expected, but rising unemployment could worsen the picture.

Thought-Provoking Question: Are We Prepared for the Next Wave?

As we navigate the current wave of mortgage renewals, it's important to consider how prepared we are for the next one. With interest rates on the rise and trade relations in flux, will we be able to avoid a widespread wave of delinquencies? It's a question worth discussing, and we invite you to share your thoughts in the comments.