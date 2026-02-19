Mortgage Rates Update: What You Need to Know (2026)

Mortgage Rates: A Delicate Balance

Mortgage rates have been in a state of flux, teetering between stability and a slight decline. The markets have been holding their breath overnight, awaiting the latest geopolitical developments surrounding Greenland. The tension has been palpable, with traders on edge due to the looming threat of additional tariffs and counter-tariffs, as well as the reduced participation of foreign wealth funds in the US bond market.

When bonds lose value, rates tend to rise. However, there's a glimmer of hope. The bond market showed signs of improvement earlier in the day, but it was in the afternoon that the real shift occurred. Just after 2:30 PM ET, Trump announced a potential deal, sending both stocks and bonds soaring.

Until this announcement, mortgage rates had remained steady, mirroring yesterday's levels. But the tide turned, and some lenders are now offering improved rates during the midday session. This development highlights the dynamic nature of the mortgage market, where rates can fluctuate based on global events and political decisions.