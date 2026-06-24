Mortal Kombat 2: Digital Release and Streaming on HBO Max (2026)

Mortal Kombat II is set to hit digital platforms, but when will the newest Mortal Kombat movie be streaming on HBO Max? The sequel to the 2021 reboot of the Mortal Kombat film franchise is heading to premium VOD as it finishes up a successful theatrical run at the box office. Returning director Simon McQuoid seems to have learned from his experience making the first film, ensuring that the sequel features the iconic Mortal Kombat tournament. The movie follows two lead fighters: Johnny Cage, a profane and wisecracking martial-arts star, and Princess Kitana, who is working undercover to defeat the evil emperor who conquered her realm. Mortal Kombat II is a proper fight movie with fantasy trimmings, offering equal measures of action-comedy slapstick and palace-intrigue fantasy. While the digital release date is set for June 9, the question remains: when will it be streaming on HBO Max? Typically, Warner Bros. and New Line movies arrive on HBO Max around two and a half months after their theatrical debut. If this holds true for Mortal Kombat II, the movie will arrive on HBO Max around July 23. However, it's important to note that this is not guaranteed, and the movie should stream within about a week of that date. This gives you plenty of time to get psyched up by bumping the greatest theme song ever known. And if you want to get prepared to enter Kombat, the other three live-action movies are all streaming on HBO Max right now, along with a bunch of animated features.