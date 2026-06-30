Morocco's Western Sahara: A Tourism Boom and a Territorial Dispute (2026)

In a fascinating turn of events, Morocco's recent push to attract tourists to Western Sahara has sparked a complex debate. This move, while seemingly innocuous, raises critical questions about international law, self-determination, and the power of tourism as a political tool.

The Moroccan Adventure

Imagine receiving an email from an airline, inviting you to explore a hidden gem in Morocco. The destination? Dakhla, a city nestled between the Sahara and the Atlantic. The allure is undeniable, especially with affordable flights and a range of accommodation options. However, beneath this picturesque facade lies a contentious reality.

A Disputed Territory

Western Sahara, classified by the UN as a non-self-governing territory, has been under Moroccan occupation for decades. Despite this, Morocco markets Western Sahara as its "southern provinces," a move that has drawn criticism from rights groups and legal experts. They argue that such labeling legitimizes Morocco's occupation and violates international law.

The Rise in Tourism

Data reveals a significant increase in visitor numbers to Morocco-controlled Western Sahara. This surge is attributed to expanding air links, with major airlines now offering direct routes. However, one tourist's experience highlights the paradox: while resorts are being built, they remain largely empty, creating an atmosphere of infancy.

Corporate Responsibility

Airlines and booking sites face a dilemma. Dr. Andrea Maria Pelliconi, an international human rights law expert, suggests they should distinguish Western Sahara from Morocco. Failure to do so, she warns, could lead to legal issues, including violations of international law and consumer protection rights.

Campaign for Change

Pressure from campaign groups has led to some progress. Airbnb, for instance, has stopped referring to listings in Western Sahara as being in Morocco. However, other major platforms still need to catch up.

Historical Context

Western Sahara's history is marked by conflict. Once a Spanish colony, it became a battleground between Morocco and the Polisario Front, a group fighting for an independent Western Sahara. A UN-brokered ceasefire in 1991 promised a referendum, but it remains unfulfilled.

The Polisario Front's Perspective

Sidi Breika, the Polisario Front's representative, believes tourism is being used to assert Morocco's claim. He emphasizes that most tourists are unaware of the political context. "All projects in the territory violate the Saharawi people's right to self-determination," he asserts.

International Politics

The UN Security Council's recent motion, led by the US, prioritized Morocco's plan to make Western Sahara an autonomous region. However, this proposal has been rejected by the Polisario Front, and the international legal position still emphasizes the need for a mutually agreed solution.

Conclusion

Morocco's tourism push in Western Sahara is more than just a marketing strategy; it's a political statement. It raises questions about the role of tourism in shaping narratives and the responsibility of corporations in politically sensitive territories. As the debate continues, one thing is clear: the future of Western Sahara remains uncertain, and the power dynamics at play are complex and multifaceted.