Morning Show Ratings Battle: 'Today' Leads, 'GMA' & 'CBS Mornings' Lag Behind - May 2026 Analysis (2026)

The morning news shows are a staple of many people's daily routine, but who's leading the pack and who's struggling to keep up? Let's dive into the ratings and uncover the stories behind the numbers. NBC's Today show is the clear winner, with a 20% increase in total viewers and a 7% increase in the key demo compared to last year. This is a significant achievement, especially considering the 2% decline in total viewers compared to the previous week. What's more, Today is the only show to post growth in both total viewers and the key demo, which is a testament to its strong performance. Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin's co-hosting dynamic seems to be paying off, as the show continues to attract and retain viewers. ABC's Good Morning America (GMA) comes in second, with a 7% increase in total viewers and a 7% increase in the key demo compared to last year. However, the show experienced a 4% decline in total viewers and a 3% decline in the key demo compared to the previous week. Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan's co-hosting team has been a hit, and the show's year-over-year gains are a clear indicator of its popularity. CBS Mornings, on the other hand, is struggling. The show experienced a 5% decline in total viewers and an 8% decline in the key demo compared to the previous week, and a 9% decline in total viewers and a 10% decline in the key demo compared to last year. This is a significant drop, and it's unclear what's causing the decline. One thing that immediately stands out is the co-hosting team of Gayle King and Nate Burleson. While they have a strong following, the show's ratings suggest that viewers may be looking for something different. In my opinion, the key to success in the morning news shows is finding the right balance between tradition and innovation. While Today and GMA have a strong foundation in their established formats, CBS Mornings may need to shake things up to attract and retain viewers. From my perspective, the ratings tell a story of success and struggle. Today is the clear winner, with strong year-over-year gains and a dominant position in the key demo. GMA is a close second, with a strong following and year-over-year gains. CBS Mornings, however, is struggling to keep up, and it's unclear what changes are needed to turn things around. What many people don't realize is that the morning news shows are a highly competitive landscape, and the ratings reflect the constant battle for viewers' attention. If you take a step back and think about it, the ratings also highlight the importance of finding the right balance between tradition and innovation. While the established formats of Today and GMA have served them well, CBS Mornings may need to shake things up to attract and retain viewers. This raises a deeper question: what does the future hold for the morning news shows? With the rise of digital media and changing viewer habits, it's unclear what the landscape will look like in the coming years. However, one thing is certain: the battle for viewers' attention will only intensify, and the shows that find the right balance between tradition and innovation will be the ones to succeed.