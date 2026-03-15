Morning Bid: Tech Sell-Off Haunts Skittish Investors (2026)

Morning Market Moves: Tech Sell-Off Leaves Investors Nervous

The tech sector's recent downturn has left investors feeling uneasy, with major U.S. tech firms like Alphabet (Google's parent company) facing a sharp correction. Despite strong earnings reports, Alphabet's aggressive capital expenditure plans of $175-$185 billion this year have raised concerns about the sustainability of its AI investments. This comes as software stocks face the threat of AI-driven automation, with data analytics and software jobs potentially at risk.

The market's reaction was swift and dramatic. Alphabet shares dropped over 6% after hours, eventually settling 0.4% lower. This negative sentiment spread to chip maker Nvidia, whose shares rose 2% post-earnings, but equipment providers in Asia suffered, with South Korea and Taiwan stocks down 3.5% and 1% respectively. The broader market turmoil affected precious metals, with silver prices plunging 14% and gold falling below $5,000 per ounce.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of England's policy decisions are also in focus. The ECB is expected to maintain its current stance, despite the euro's recent strength, to avoid triggering inflation concerns. Meanwhile, the BoE is likely to keep rates on hold, awaiting clearer signs of a weakening jobs market to justify further rate cuts.

Key developments to watch on Thursday include the ECB and BoE policy meetings, January PMI data for the euro zone, Germany, and France. These events will provide further insights into the global market's response to the tech sell-off and the central banks' monetary policies.