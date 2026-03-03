Moonee Valley's New Program: Supporting Families and School Readiness (2026)

A groundbreaking initiative is here to empower families with a smooth transition into the world of education! Moonee Valley City Council's new program is a game-changer for school readiness.

Published on January 12, 2026, this innovative approach offers a unique twist to the traditional immunisation process. When families bring their four-year-olds for their immunisations, they'll receive a special gift - a picture book! It's a brilliant way to celebrate the completion of childhood immunisations and prepare for the next chapter.

But here's where it gets controversial... The program aims to tackle multiple challenges at once. By promoting up-to-date immunisation records and encouraging library membership, the Council hopes to reduce the spread of infectious diseases and improve childhood literacy. It's a bold move, but one that could have a significant impact on the community's health and education.

The Council's immunisation service, run by specialist nurses, offers a convenient and free option for families. With no hidden costs and no need to wait for GP appointments, staying on top of immunisations has never been easier. And for parents unsure about their child's vaccination status, the Council provides a helpful service to check immunisation records for children under 14.

This program is a comprehensive approach to supporting children's health and education. By connecting families with free library resources, the Council aims to improve school readiness and encourage early literacy. It's a simple yet powerful way to ensure children have the best start to their academic journey.

And this is the part most people miss... The Council's commitment to children's health goes beyond immunisations. They are dedicated to supporting children's wellbeing and learning from their earliest years. By encouraging early literacy and ensuring full immunisation, the program sets a strong foundation for a confident and successful school experience.

