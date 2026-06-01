Mookie Betts Reveals His Retirement Plan: 2032 and Family First | MLB News (2026)

Mookie Betts, the former Red Sox star, has revealed his future retirement plan, surprising many in the sports world. Despite his intention to keep playing for a while, Betts has set a clear timeline for his departure, leaving fans and analysts alike intrigued.

In an exclusive interview on 'What Drives You with John Cena', Betts confirmed that he plans to retire when his contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers expires after the 2032 season. This decision comes as a desire to prioritize his family, as he aims to spend more time with his children, who will be 14 and 10 years old by then.

"I'll be 40, my little girl will be 14, my son will be 10," Betts shared, emphasizing the importance of family time. "My parents were always there for me, and I want to do the same for my kids."

With seven seasons remaining before his retirement, Betts could solidify his Hall of Fame status. The eight-time All-Star has already achieved remarkable success, winning four consecutive Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards with the Red Sox from 2016 to 2019. He then joined the Dodgers and won three more championships, including two in the last two seasons.

Despite a down year at the plate, with a career-low .732 OPS, Betts still demonstrated his versatility as a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop, posting a 4.9 rWAR. His ability to adapt to different positions and maintain high performance is a testament to his skill.

Betts' future achievements are even more promising. He could reach the 300th career home run and 200th stolen base milestone during the 2026 season. With the addition of Kyle Tucker and Edwin Díaz to the Dodgers' roster, they are a strong contender for a three-peat.

However, Betts acknowledges that retirement won't be easy. He expressed that the end of his playing career will be challenging, as it has defined a significant part of his life. The locker room, the plane rides, and the relationships he has built over 20 to 30 years will be difficult to replace.

As Betts prepares for the future, fans and sports enthusiasts are left wondering about the impact of his retirement on the league. Will he leave a void that no other player can fill? The sports world eagerly awaits the next chapter of Mookie Betts' career, both on and off the field.