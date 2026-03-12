Montana 2026 Tax, Wage, and SNAP Benefits Changes You Need to Know (2026)

Get ready, Montana! Some big shifts are coming your way in 2026, and it's time to dive into the details. Financial changes are on the horizon, and they might just impact your wallet and your daily life.

Let's start with the good news: property tax relief is coming for some lucky homeowners. A new state initiative, the homestead tax exemption, could lower your tax bill significantly. The Montana Department of Revenue has already opened enrollment, so make sure to mark your calendar for December 1st if you want to take advantage of this opportunity.

To qualify, your property must be your primary residence, which means you live there for at least seven months out of the year. Even long-term rental properties can qualify if they serve as a primary residence for tenants for at least seven months, with stays of 28 days or longer. If your property meets these criteria, you'll enjoy a lower tax rate on a portion of its value starting in 2026, while any additional value will be taxed at a reasonable 1.9%.

But here's where it gets a bit tricky: not everyone will be automatically enrolled. Some homeowners who claimed the property tax rebate this year might be automatically signed up, but others will need to submit their applications by March 1st. So, keep an eye on those deadlines!

Now, let's talk about wages. Montana's minimum wage is set to increase by 30 cents to $10.85 an hour in 2026. This increase is thanks to a smart state law from 2006 that links the minimum wage to the consumer price index, ensuring it keeps up with inflation. It's a win for workers, but it also means businesses will need to adjust their budgets.

And this is the part most people miss: significant changes are also coming to SNAP benefits. A new federal law allows states to use USDA-approved waivers to restrict what SNAP benefits can be used for. This means certain sugary drinks, candy, and other non-nutritious items might be off the table. Several states have already jumped on this, with rules and timelines varying across the country.

Montana lawmakers even introduced a bill this session requesting a USDA waiver to restrict SNAP purchases to nutritious foods like fresh produce, meat, poultry, fish, and dairy. However, that bill didn't make it to the governor's desk. It's a controversial topic, and it raises questions about the role of government in influencing dietary choices.

The federal law also expands SNAP work requirements, increasing the age cap to 64 and requiring 80 hours of work or training per month. This shift places more administrative costs on states, which could lead to some interesting discussions about the balance of federal and state responsibilities.

So, what does all this mean for you? Well, it's time to stay informed and plan ahead. These changes could impact your financial planning for the upcoming year, whether you're a homeowner, a renter, a worker, or a SNAP recipient. Keep an eye on the news and official sources for more details as these policies unfold.

And remember, knowledge is power! So, don't hesitate to reach out and ask questions. Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below. Are you excited about these changes, or do they leave you with more questions than answers? Let's start a conversation and explore the impact of these financial and policy shifts together.