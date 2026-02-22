Monster Muskie Catch: An Epic Ice Fishing Adventure on the St. Lawrence River (2026)

Get ready for an incredible fishing tale that will leave you in awe! A father-son duo from Upstate New York just reeled in a monster muskie through the ice on the St. Lawrence River, and it's a story that will make you want to grab your fishing gear and head out on an adventure.

Chris Monroe, along with his five-year-old son Dalton, and their friend Ryan Roy, embarked on an ice fishing trip that turned into an unforgettable experience. They ventured to Hawkins Point on the St. Lawrence River in Massena, armed with some special bait - shiner minnows labeled as "large pike bait."

But here's where it gets controversial... these minnows proved to be more than just ordinary bait. The fish they caught was not just any pike, but a massive muskie, the king of New York's freshwater sport fish! Monroe, an experienced angler, had never encountered a fish like this before.

The trio had been fishing for a while, drilling holes through the thick ice and setting up tip-ups with sturdy gear. Ice fishing is an exciting sport, especially for young Dalton, who was eager to see the flags pop, indicating a fish had taken the bait.

"You could hook a string to one flag and make it go off, and he would run all day for it," Monroe joked about his son's enthusiasm.

And then, the moment they had been waiting for arrived. One flag popped, and as they rushed to the hole, they realized the line was completely spooled out. Monroe grabbed the line, and the battle began.

"It was game on!" he exclaimed. "At first, I thought it was a sturgeon or a monster pike, but the fight was unlike anything I'd experienced with a pike."

The fight lasted for a thrilling 20 minutes, and when Monroe finally got the muskie to the hole, he realized the magnitude of their catch. It was a muskie, and a truly massive one at that!

Monroe's luck held strong as he carefully removed the treble hook from the muskie's toothy jaws, and to their surprise, the minnow was nowhere to be found. Ryan Roy quickly snapped a few photos, and then, in a heartwarming gesture, Monroe and Dalton gently slid the unharmed muskie back into the hole.

"Who knows, maybe this fish will break a state record one day," Monroe said. "I'm just grateful for the opportunity to create this memorable moment with my son and my good friend."

This story is a testament to the excitement and unpredictability of fishing. It's a hobby that brings people together and creates lasting memories. So, what do you think? Are you ready to embark on your own fishing adventure? And this is the part most people miss... it's not just about the catch, it's about the experience and the connections made along the way. Share your thoughts in the comments, and let's discuss the magic of fishing!