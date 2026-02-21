Monica Wright's Journey: From WNBA Champion to Front Office Executive (2026)

Monica Wright's Journey: From WNBA Champion to Front Office Powerhouse

The WNBA has witnessed the rise of many talented athletes, but few have made the transition from the court to the front office as seamlessly as Monica Wright. Her journey is an inspiring tale of success, determination, and strategic career moves.

A Champion's Beginnings:

Wright's WNBA career began with a bang. She was drafted second overall by the Minnesota Lynx in 2010, right after the renowned Tina Charles. As a rookie, she made an immediate impact, earning a spot on the All-Rookie Team. But here's where it gets impressive: in her very first season, Wright and the Lynx claimed the WNBA championship, defeating the Atlanta Dream.

And she didn't stop there. Wright secured her second championship in 2013, as the Lynx once again triumphed over the Dream. Her performance on the court was exceptional, averaging 11.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in her debut season.

A Shift in Direction:

After several successful years with the Lynx, Wright ventured to the Seattle Storm for a season. But the real twist in her story came when she decided to pivot from playing to coaching. She took on assistant coaching roles at Liberty University and Virginia, showcasing her passion for the game and her desire to contribute beyond the court.

The Front Office Call:

The year 2010 marked a significant turning point in Wright's career. She was named the ACC Player of the Year, and later, she joined the Phoenix Mercury's front office as an assistant general manager. This move brought her closer to the heart of the WNBA action. Working alongside Jim Pitman, who became the general manager in 2013, Wright witnessed the Mercury's third championship victory.

Controversy and Change:

Pitman's retirement after the 2023 season sparked a shift in the Mercury's leadership. Nick U'Ren stepped into the general manager role, while Wright remained in her position. But here's where it gets controversial—Wright's next move was a surprise to many. She accepted the role of general manager for the Toronto Tempo, a brand-new WNBA team making its debut this year.

Building a Legacy in Toronto:

The Tempo is eager to make a statement in the league, and Wright is determined to play a pivotal role in their success. Interestingly, the Tempo's coach, Sandy Brondello, is a former Mercury coach, adding a unique connection to Wright's story. Brondello led the Mercury to a championship in her first season and earned the Coach of the Year award.

Wright's challenge is significant, but her experience and connections make her a valuable asset to the Tempo. She has the opportunity to draw from her time with the Mercury and apply those lessons to her new role in Toronto. As she continues to shape her legacy, Wright's story serves as an inspiration for athletes and coaches alike.

