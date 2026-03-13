Moncler x Osklen: Brazil's Winter Olympics Uniforms | Oskar Metsavaht Interview (2026)

Moncler's Olympic Comeback: A Fashionable Fusion with Brazilian Flair

Moncler is back in the Olympic arena, but this time, it's not just about sports. After a nearly 60-year break, Moncler's return to the Winter Olympics is a stylish affair, partnering with Brazil's national team for a unique fashion statement. But here's the twist: they've teamed up with Brazilian designer Oskar Metsavaht, founder of the trendy Osklen brand, for a collaboration that's sure to turn heads at the opening ceremony.

Following the massive Moncler Grenoble fall 2026 show in Aspen, the luxury brand is gearing up to showcase its performance wear at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. And who better to represent this fusion of fashion and sports than Brazilian-Norwegian Alpine skier Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, already a Moncler Grenoble brand ambassador? Moncler's involvement goes beyond the slopes, as they are now the official sponsor of the Brazil Olympic Committee and technical sponsor of the Brazilian Snow Sports Federation.

As the Olympic torch is lit, all eyes will be on flag-bearers Pinheiro Braathen and skeleton racer Nicole Silveira, who will don Moncler's cutting-edge designs. But there's a surprise in store—their outfits are a collaboration with Metsavaht, blending Moncler's heritage with a Brazilian twist. This partnership is a dream come true for Metsavaht, who admires Moncler's creative director, Remo Ruffini, and his vision for the brand.

The design process began with a deep dive into Moncler's archives from the 1960s, an era that continues to inspire fashion designers today. Metsavaht aimed to capture the brand's history while infusing it with the vibrant Brazilian spirit and a nod to alpine sports. But he took an unexpected, conceptual approach, focusing on the artistic side of the project.

Metsavaht, a former athlete himself, understands the technical aspects of winter sportswear, but his mission was to inject the Brazilian soul into the designs. His background is as diverse as his designs; he's an avid surfer, a medical graduate, and even competed in a snowboard event in 1997, placing third. His journey into fashion began with designing clothing for an expedition to Aconcagua Mountain, where he served as the physician and research head.

The opening ceremony outfits are a minimalist yet majestic celebration of athletes as modern-day Greek gods. Pinheiro Braathen and Silveira will wear voluminous white capes made from recycled nylon, inspired by Moncler's iconic Karakorum jacket. The capes' reverse sides feature the Brazilian flag, a subtle yet powerful detail. Metsavaht chose white to symbolize new beginnings and the purity of the Brazilian spirit, a surprising choice for a country known for its vibrant colors.

Beneath the capes, the athletes' individual styles shine through. Pinheiro Braathen will sport a puffer vest and shorts, reflecting his streetwear preferences, while Silveira will wear a puffer jacket and a padded skirt. The designer's challenge was to capture the joy and happiness of the Brazilian expression 'vamos dançar' (let's dance) in these uniforms.

The rest of Team Brazil will be dressed in dark blue puffer jackets with bright green linings, a nod to the national flag's colors. All uniforms proudly display the Brazilian star, the Olympic Committee crest, and the Moncler logo, with matching winter boots to complete the look. Metsavaht, a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Sustainability and UN Ocean, is also an environmental advocate, promoting sustainable design through his NGO, Instituto-E.

And this is where it gets controversial—is it possible to strike a balance between high fashion and athletic performance? Can a designer's artistic vision truly enhance an athlete's Olympic experience? Share your thoughts in the comments below!