Imagine having to shed your skin to emerge stronger and more resilient—sounds familiar? Well, that’s exactly what happened to Clawdbot, which has now boldly rebranded to Moltbot (https://www.molt.bot/). Alongside this transformation, their beloved mascot Clawd has evolved into the equally charming Molty. The team shared the news on X with a clever twist: just as lobsters molt to grow, so does innovative software. But here’s where it gets intriguing... The catalyst for this change? A trademark request from Anthropic, urging the project to step away from its original name. Instead of viewing this as a hurdle, the team embraced the challenge, weaving a biology-inspired narrative that feels both organic and fitting.

According to their announcement (https://x.com/moltbot/status/2016058924403753024), the shift wasn’t just about compliance—it was an opportunity to align their identity with their vision. The result? A name that’s not only legally sound but also metaphorically rich. Same lobster soul, brand-new shell. And this is the part most people miss: the rebrand isn’t just cosmetic. It’s a reflection of the project’s core philosophy—growth through change, evolution through adaptation.

Moltbot retains its original mission: crafting AI that does rather than just chats. The tools, goals, and product roadmap remain unchanged—only the branding and handles have been refreshed. Now operating under the handle @moltbot (https://x.com/moltbot), the project has seamlessly updated its ecosystem while staying true to its roots.

For existing users, it’s business as usual. For newcomers, Moltbot presents itself as the same powerhouse product, but with a name that’s clearer, more defensible, and deeply tied to the team’s growth mindset. And here’s the controversial part: Is a rebrand ever just a rebrand, or does it always signal a deeper shift in identity? Does Moltbot’s new name truly capture its essence better than Clawdbot did? Weigh in below—let’s spark a conversation!