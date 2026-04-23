Mohammad Amir Exposes Pakistan Cricket Stars' Contract Demands | T20 World Cup 2026 Fallout (2026)

In a shocking revelation, former Pakistan cricket star Mohammad Amir accuses some players of holding the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to ransom over central contracts. This explosive claim comes at a critical juncture as Pakistan faces potential elimination from the T20 World Cup 2026.

Amir, the ex-pacer, directs his comments towards fans who blindly support certain players. He urges them to consider the unseen backstage incidents. The 33-year-old makes a bold accusation: some players prioritize money over national duty, demanding specific salaries and contract terms.

Here's the twist: Amir recalls an incident from 2023 when these players refused to sign central contracts, insisting on their terms. They demanded a staggering 6.5 million per month, and the PCB, under pressure, caved in, increasing the salary limits to meet their demands.

But where's the proof of their worth? Amir questions the players' performance after such bold claims. He argues that it's unfair to defend them by claiming mistreatment when their names are associated with such demands.

And while this drama unfolds, Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign faces a setback. Salman Ali Agha's team suffered consecutive blows in the Super 8, with a washout against New Zealand and a crushing defeat by England, leaving them with a mountain to climb in Group 2.

So, is Amir's revelation a wake-up call for fans and the PCB? Are these players truly putting the team's success second to their financial demands? The controversy is sure to spark debates. Share your thoughts in the comments below!