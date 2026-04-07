Australia's World Cup hopes took a hit as star striker Mohamed Touré suffered an early exit from the match, limping off the pitch just 10 minutes in. The 21-year-old, who had been in exceptional form since joining Norwich City from Danish club Randers, appeared to have sustained a groin injury, according to the BBC. With the Socceroos' World Cup campaign set to begin in Canada in just three months, fans are anxiously awaiting news of Touré's injury. The young striker's absence could be a significant blow to the team's chances, as he has been in exceptional form, scoring five goals in four games. Norwich City won the match 2-0 against Sheffield Wednesday, but the focus remains on Touré's injury. Manager Philippe Clement provided little clarity, stating that the extent of the injury is uncertain and that further assessment is needed. Touré's participation in the Socceroos' upcoming friendlies against Cameroon and Curacao is now in serious doubt, leaving fans and the team alike eagerly awaiting further updates.
Mohamed Touré Injury Scare: Socceroo Star's World Cup Dreams in Jeopardy? (2026)
References
- https://www.foxsports.com.au/basketball/nba/nba-2026-solutions-to-the-nbas-tanking-crisis-draft-picks-lottery-utah-jazz-fined/news-story/66c888283fdda29e0f724faf0f663441
- https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/t20-world-cup-2026-pakistan-beat-sri-lanka-but-exit-tournament-new-zealand-into-semifinals-news-video/news-story/c05aea1620504ea98b41f266dd7da421
- https://www.foxsports.com.au/football/breaking-inform-socceroo-limps-off-inside-10-mins-in-massive-world-cup-scare/news-story/895d7e05bfeef96fa076dda2e0e2f62e
- https://www.foxsports.com.au/football/premier-league/epl-results-2026-manchester-city-beat-leeds-liverpool-smash-west-ham-premier-league-scores-everton-down-newcastle-news-video/news-story/702864a57b72bd547fce2f8875a25630
- https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-02-26/australias-first-deafblind-class-created-in-public-school/106375588
- https://speedcafe.com/supercars-news-2026-sydney-500-live-updates-practice-qualifying-race-results-session-reports-smp/
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