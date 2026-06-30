Mohamed Salah's Future at Liverpool: Transfer Rumors, Performance Analysis & Legacy (2026)

The future of Mohamed Salah and Liverpool's partnership is shrouded in uncertainty, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. But here's the twist: it's not just about his recent form.

After a win at Nottingham Forest, Salah swiftly exited the dressing room, politely declining interviews. This came months after his explosive interview at Leeds United, where he felt the club had turned against him. Despite the drama, his actions seemed to work in his favor.

Liverpool's injury woes and Salah's Afcon success led to a starting spot in every game since January. But his performance metrics tell a different story. With only two goals and four assists in eight games, his attacking prowess has diminished compared to last season's 1.25 goals and assists per game.

Yet, his overall contribution remains notable, outshining many Premier League stars. Manager Arne Slot acknowledges Salah's high standards, stating that his current drought is a testament to his greatness.

As speculation swirls, a summer departure seems probable, with potential destinations in Saudi Arabia or the USA. Liverpool aims to avoid a free transfer next year. The fans' adoration for Salah was evident in December, and his legacy as a Liverpool great is undeniable.

The question remains: will Salah extend his contract until 2027, potentially surpassing Roger Hunt's goal record, or will this chapter conclude sooner than expected? Only time will tell, and the football world eagerly awaits the outcome.

Mohamed Salah's Future at Liverpool: Transfer Rumors, Performance Analysis & Legacy (2026)

References

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