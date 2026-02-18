Moe Wagner is BACK! Magic Center Returns After ACL Injury | Orlando Magic News (2026)

Imagine a key player sidelined for over a year, battling back from a devastating injury, only to return when his team needs him most. That’s the story of Moe Wagner, the Orlando Magic center whose journey back from a torn ACL is nothing short of inspiring. But here’s where it gets controversial: Can Wagner’s return truly be the game-changer the Magic desperately need, or is it too little, too late?

After more than a year of grueling rehabilitation following a torn ACL in his left knee, Moe Wagner is finally set to make his return to the court. The Magic announced on social media that the 6-foot-11 center will be available for Sunday’s game against the Pelicans at Kia Center. Wagner, the older brother of Orlando star Franz Wagner, last played on December 21, 2024, when his season was abruptly cut short just 90 seconds into a game against Miami after a fall revealed the severity of his injury. An MRI confirmed the ACL tear, and he underwent successful surgery on January 8, 2025.

Wagner’s comeback couldn’t come at a more critical time for the Magic. Head coach Jamahl Mosley’s squad has been struggling to stay afloat amid a wave of injuries to key players, including forward Franz Wagner and guard Jalen Suggs. Following a 12-point home loss to Philadelphia on Friday, Orlando has been on a rollercoaster, alternating between wins and losses over their last 12 games. And this is the part most people miss: Wagner’s return isn’t just about his stats—it’s about the energy and leadership he brings to the team.

Before his injury, Wagner was having a career year, averaging personal bests of 12.9 points on 36% three-point shooting, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game in 30 appearances. He was a strong contender for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, ranking second in the league in bench scoring (372 points) and 15th in field goal percentage. During the 2023-24 season, when Wagner played a career-high 80 games, Orlando’s bench unit averaged 41.5 points per game, the fourth-most in the league. This season, however, the Magic’s reserves have averaged just 32.2 points per game, ranking 25th league-wide entering Saturday, according to NBA.com.

But Wagner’s impact extends far beyond the box score. His electrifying energy and relentless style make him a player teams love to have but hate to face. ‘He’s one you know you can rely on,’ Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. told the Orlando Sentinel. ‘Not just for scoring, but for his energy. He comes in with great energy, always smiling, lifting up his teammates, and of course, physically.’ Carter added, ‘At one point, he was one of the best guys off the bench in the whole entire league. That’s a guy who you want on your team.’

This is why Orlando signed Wagner to a one-year, $5 million contract over the summer, despite knowing he’d likely miss a portion of this season while recovering. His journey back hasn’t been easy, but Wagner recently shared that he’s rediscovered the joy of playing basketball. ‘I’m doing really good,’ he said at a holiday event with his brother. ‘I’m feeling really good about where I’m at, finding the joy again of playing basketball and enjoying the process a little more.’

While Wagner’s return won’t solve all of Orlando’s problems—the team will still miss Franz Wagner and Suggs on both ends of the court—the Magic understand the boost he can provide as they approach the halfway mark of the season. ‘He’s going to fight for you and play as hard as he probably can,’ Carter said. ‘Not saying the guys on this team aren’t doing that, but we’re at Game 40. Guys are banged up, guys are tired. Adding a guy like that to the fold is only going to boost us even more.’

But here’s the question: Can Wagner’s return spark a turnaround for the Magic, or is the damage already done? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Will Wagner’s energy and leadership be enough to lift Orlando out of their slump, or is the team facing an uphill battle they can’t overcome? The stage is set for a dramatic return, but only time will tell if it’s enough.