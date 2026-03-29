Modular Homes: The Solution to Australia's Housing Crisis? (ACT Case Study) (2026)

Could modular and prefabricated homes be the key to solving Australia's housing crisis? The ACT government is considering this approach to meet its ambitious target of 30,000 new homes by 2030. But is it a viable solution?

The idea is to use modular and prefabricated homes for public housing in Canberra, boosting the local home manufacturing industry. This method is just one strategy the ACT government is exploring to reach its housing goal. However, the Master Builders Association has called the target a "pipe dream," despite the government's efforts to achieve it.

Modular and prefabricated homes offer a cheaper and quicker housing alternative, built off-site in factories and assembled on-site. This approach could address Australia's housing crisis, but industry experts warn that significant changes in planning, regulation, and finance rules are necessary to make it an affordable and scalable solution.

Geoff McGinley, owner of Adapt Homes, shares his journey into modular housing. He initially sought an affordable housing solution after a long career in the Navy. McGinley's quest led him to discover the benefits of manufactured homes, which he believes are the future of building in Australia.

His company now offers moveable tiny houses, ranging from 14 to 40 square meters, which can be joined or stacked to create larger structures. McGinley argues that the supply of these homes, mostly manufactured in China, could be easily scaled up to provide 1,000 units per month. However, the planning process is a significant constraint, taking three to four times longer than traditional construction.

AJC Modular's CEO, Andrew Copley, agrees that regulatory changes are needed to meet housing demand. His company uses Australian-made structurally insulated panels to build modular granny flats and homes, emphasizing efficiency and sustainability. However, design approval and certification processes pose challenges to meeting government housing targets.

The ACT government is taking steps to address these issues, working with the Commonwealth to accelerate modern construction methods and using prefabricated homes for public housing. Planning Minister Chris Steel highlights the need for a change in thinking across government and industry to support modular housing.

Despite challenges, the government remains committed to its housing target. Steel emphasizes the importance of planning changes and land release, and the ACT is ahead of the national housing target. However, the industry's pessimism and concerns about delays in implementing proposed changes persist.

The focus on 'missing middle' housing, including terraces, townhouses, and low-rise apartments, is crucial to meeting housing demand. The government aims to provide pre-approved designs through a pattern book, accelerating the planning process. However, questions about compliance and certification for modular housing remain unanswered.