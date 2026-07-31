Modern Log Cabin Bliss: Olson Kundig's Daisy Ranch in British Columbia (2026)

When I first laid eyes on Olson Kundig's Daisy Ranch, I was struck by its unique blend of modern design and traditional log cabin charm. Nestled between a lush meadow and a dense forest on Salt Spring Island, British Columbia, this residence is a true testament to the power of architectural collaboration.

The house, designed in close partnership with the homeowner who also took on the role of general contractor, exudes a sense of directness and simplicity. From a distance, it presents itself as two distinct volumes, one defined by sturdy square-cut logs and the other by expansive glazing framed in weathered steel and wood. This contrast between solid and transparent is a theme that runs throughout the design, creating a dynamic interplay between the structure and its natural surroundings.

Stepping Inside: A Transitional Glimpse

As you approach Daisy Ranch, a stairway leads you beneath the expansive overhang, creating a sense of anticipation. A glazed corridor then connects the two main sections, offering a brief yet impactful transition between the heavier log structure and the more open, transparent volume to the south. It's a moment of architectural restraint, relying on subtle cues like proportion and material weight to guide you through.

Open Plan Living: A Blend of Elements

The southern volume is where much of the living takes place. Here, the kitchen, dining area, and living room flow seamlessly into one another, creating an uninterrupted open-plan space. The interior design is a careful balance of exposed timber, steel detailing, and softer domestic touches, resulting in a warm and inviting atmosphere. A wood-burning stove, a custom-designed steel firewood holder, and bubble-shaped glass fixtures add character and a sense of homeliness. A large mural by a Vancouver-based artist brings a pop of color, reflecting the client's personal tastes and interests.

Extending the House Outdoors: A Climate-Conscious Approach

The long exterior deck, sheltered by a broad cantilevered roof, feels like an extension of the indoor living spaces. Steel guardrails, angled like narrow slats, create a dynamic play of light and views across the terrace. This outdoor area is designed to be enjoyed year-round, with the overhang providing protection from rain. Integrated features like a picnic table and a half-pipe for skateboarding demonstrate a thoughtful consideration of the client's lifestyle and the local climate.

Private Retreats: A Study in Contrast

In contrast to the open southern volume, the northern section of Daisy Ranch offers a more enclosed and intimate experience. Here, the bedrooms and primary suite are nestled behind a façade of wood and steel cladding. Selective openings frame views of the surrounding landscape, offering privacy and a sense of seclusion. The use of wood in the bathrooms continues this theme, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere in these more private spaces.

A Deeper Reflection

What makes Daisy Ranch particularly fascinating is its ability to blend modern design principles with a respect for the natural environment. The architecture responds to the shifting weather and light of Salt Spring Island, incorporating these elements into the very fabric of the interior. It's a reminder that great design is not just about aesthetics, but also about creating a meaningful connection between the built environment and the world around us.

In my opinion, Olson Kundig's Daisy Ranch is a masterpiece of modern residential architecture, a true sanctuary that seamlessly blends into its stunning Canadian landscape.