Modern Farmhouse Makeover: Reviving a 19th-Century Home with a Stunning Extension (2026)

In a captivating blend of old and new, Forgeworks has breathed new life into a Somerset farmhouse, creating a harmonious fusion of historical charm and contemporary design. Nestled amidst the picturesque Mendip Hills, this architectural transformation is a testament to the studio's vision and skill.

A Tale of Two Buildings

The homeowners approached Forgeworks with a unique challenge: to unite a 19th-century stone farmhouse with an adjacent, poorly converted barn. The studio's solution was ingenious - instead of treating them as separate entities, they designed a linking volume that became the heart of the home.

Chris Hawkins, director of Forgeworks, described the initial state as typical of rural conversions, with inconsistent upgrades and a lack of spatial hierarchy. The studio's task was to bring order and cohesion without overwhelming the site's historic character.

The Linking Volume: A Study in Balance

The linking volume is a masterpiece of subtle design. Its low-lying, horizontal form, inspired by American mid-century architecture, creates a seamless transition between the farmhouse and barn. Five sliding glass panels open up the space, inviting the outdoors in and offering a view of the swimming pool terrace.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the use of materials. Blue Lias stone, a local limestone variety, was chosen to match the original farmhouse's palette. This stone, along with timber and stainless steel, creates a tactile and durable interior that feels both permanent and light.

Revitalizing the Barn

Within the barn, Forgeworks stripped back the interiors to reveal the raw beauty of the stone walls. New insulation, solar panels, and air source heat pumps were added, transforming the space into a sustainable and comfortable living area.

Externally, a pale rendered finish connects the barn to the farmhouse, creating a visual harmony between the two structures. The barn now houses additional bedrooms, bathrooms, and even a playroom and study, catering to the clients' needs while preserving the site's historical integrity.

A New Centerpiece

The linking volume's central hearth and chimney, finished in Blue Lias stone, become the focal point of the home. This shared center gives the house a sense of unity and clarity, as Hawkins puts it, "making the house function as a single home."

A Thoughtful Approach

Forgeworks' approach to this project is a testament to their skill and sensitivity. By respecting the site's history and character, they've created a home that feels both timeless and modern. The use of natural materials and the careful consideration of spatial hierarchy result in a space that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

In my opinion, this renovation showcases the best of architectural design - a deep understanding of the past, a respect for the environment, and a vision for the future. It's a beautiful example of how old and new can coexist in perfect harmony.