Modern Adventure Pro Cycling's Historic Debut: Racing Paris-Roubaix with George Hincapie (2026)

Get ready for a cycling showdown like no other! Modern Adventure Pro Cycling is making waves in their debut season, and team boss George Hincapie couldn’t be more thrilled. He’s called their invitation to Paris-Roubaix 'unique and hugely exciting,' and here’s why this matters: it’s not just a race; it’s a statement. But here’s where it gets controversial—can a new team truly make an impact on one of cycling’s most grueling stages? Let’s dive in.

Modern Adventure Pro Cycling, helmed by the seasoned George Hincapie, is set to tackle Paris-Roubaix in their very first season. This announcement came straight from race organizers ASO on Thursday morning, alongside the reveal of routes and teams for both Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes. Mark your calendars: Sunday, April 12th will be historic, as both races take place on the same day for the first time ever, with the women’s race concluding after the men’s.

Hincapie shared his enthusiasm, stating, 'It’ll be a great opportunity to showcase the strength of our equipment partners on the biggest stage. It’s a massive test for the team, but we’re approaching it with diligent preparation and unity. We’re incredibly grateful to ASO for believing in our mission and giving us this chance.'

Now, let’s talk about the women’s race. It’s stacked with talent, featuring all 14 Women's WorldTour teams and seven Women's ProTeams: Cofidis, Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi, Lotto Intermarché, Ma Petite Enterprise, Mayenne Monbana My Pie, VolkerWessels, and St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93. And this is the part most people miss—the inclusion of St Michel means former champion Alison Jackson will be back in action, adding even more excitement to the lineup.

For the men’s race, the 123rd edition of Paris-Roubaix sticks to tradition with its 258.3km route, featuring 30 cobbled sectors between Compiègne and Roubaix’s iconic velodrome. But there’s a twist: a 'rare' sector, number 26, has been added early on, complete with an 800-meter climb. Race director Thierry Gouvenou explained, 'By shifting slightly east toward Briastre, we’ve created a sequence where the first four sectors come one after another with barely any asphalt in between—a cobble density like no other. Two years ago, Alpecin-Deceuninck started breaking up the peloton here, and now, with the addition of sector 26, the race dynamics could shift dramatically.'

The women’s race isn’t just following suit—it’s raising the bar. The 2026 edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes ditches the laps around Denain for a more challenging route, adding new cobbled sectors at Haussy, Saulzoir, and the four-star test of sector 18 at Haveluy à Wallers. Gouvenou noted, 'We’ve removed the Denain loops to push the peloton further south, adding more cobbles and creating opportunities for decisive moves. Haveluy could be a game-changer.'

The women’s race is expected to wrap up around 6:20 PM CET, but the real question is: Who will rise to the occasion on these demanding routes?

Here’s where you come in: Do you think Modern Adventure Pro Cycling can make a splash in their debut season? And with the added challenges in both races, which riders do you see dominating? Let’s spark some debate in the comments—agree or disagree, I want to hear your take!