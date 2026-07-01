MoD Lyneham's New Training Facility: A Historic Base Transforms (2026)

The MoD Lyneham Training Revolution: Unlocking New Possibilities

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has given the green light to a transformative project at its Lyneham site, marking a significant step forward in military training infrastructure. In July, an ambitious application was submitted to revolutionize the former hangars at MoD Lyneham, Wiltshire, into a state-of-the-art training facility for military personnel.

This cutting-edge facility, set to be constructed by Kier Construction, will be strategically located near the heart of the site. The Wiltshire Council planners, after thorough assessments, confirmed that the project would not impact any heritage assets, granting permission on December 24th. The proposed works are an integral part of Project Tellus, a comprehensive initiative aiming to revitalize the base with new buildings and refurbished structures, offering enhanced accommodation, training, and recreational facilities.

MoD Lyneham's rich history dates back to the 1930s when it became the Royal Air Force's (RAF) principal transport hub, housing the iconic Hercules aircraft fleet from the 1960s until 2011. Now, with the approval of this training facility, the base is poised for a new era of military excellence, ensuring that our servicemen and women receive the best possible preparation for their critical roles.

MoD Lyneham's New Training Facility: A Historic Base Transforms (2026)

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