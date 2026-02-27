Mobile Phone Failures in Emergencies: Why the Regulator Must Act Now (2026)

Mobile phone and network failures are becoming a recurring issue, warns consumer advocate, highlighting the need for regulatory intervention. Residents in fire-hit areas of regional Victoria have faced communication challenges due to an Apple iPhone software update, leaving them unable to contact emergency services. Emma, a resident of Harcourt, struggled to get assistance from both Telstra and Apple, emphasizing the inconvenience during a critical time. Kate, another affected resident, experienced a distressing situation when her phone stopped working, making it impossible to reach emergency services. This incident has sparked concerns about the reliability of emergency services, especially with the recent Optus outage linked to two deaths. The Triple Zero Custodian, designed to safeguard emergency calls, has faced scrutiny for its delayed response and limited legislative powers. Consumer advocate Carol Bennett calls for stronger regulation in the telco sector to ensure phone and network reliability, especially during emergencies. The regulator's role is crucial to address the recurring issues and provide customers with clear solutions.