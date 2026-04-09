MMA Rising Star: Kevin Vallejos' Historic 2025 UFC Journey (2026)

A Rising Star in the UFC: Kevin Vallejos Named MMA Junkie's 2025 Newcomer of the Year

As 2025 comes to a close, one name stands out from the crowded roster of new talent entering the octagon—Kevin Vallejos. This Argentine featherweight has made waves in his rookie year, transitioning from an unknown fighter to a recognized contender in the UFC.

This year has witnessed a remarkable influx of talent, with 78 fighters making their debut in the UFC, each vying for attention amidst established veterans, reigning champions, and aspiring contenders. Standing out in such a competitive environment is no easy feat, yet Vallejos has managed to carve out his place in the spotlight.

Vallejos secured his shot in the UFC by winning a contract through the Dana White Contender Series in 2024. He made his official debut at a UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas in March, taking on Seung Woo Choi, a seasoned fighter with ten UFC bouts under his belt, including victories over notable opponents like Youssef Zalal and Julian Erosa. However, this did not intimidate "El Chino." In a stunning display of skill and determination, he overwhelmed Choi, achieving a knockout just over three minutes into the first round. This explosive beginning set the stage for a remarkable year ahead.

Five months later, Vallejos returned to the octagon to face another challenging opponent, Danny Silva, in the opening fight of the UFC on ESPN 71 main card. Despite being only 23 years old, Vallejos exhibited impressive maturity, demonstrating calmness under pressure. Although he didn't secure a knockout against Silva, he effectively outpointed him over the duration of the 15-minute match.

Vallejos continued to gain momentum, logging his third fight of 2025 in a major co-headlining event against ranked veteran Giga Chikadze during the last UFC Fight Night of the year. This was not just another matchup; it was a significant leap in competition.

In a thrilling conclusion to his debut year, Vallejos landed a spinning backfist, marking a historic moment as he became the first fighter ever to knock out Chikadze. This outstanding performance earned him a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, along with a first-round finish that secured his position in the official UFC rankings at 145 pounds.

Reflecting on his incredible journey, Vallejos’ 2025 was nothing short of phenomenal. He transformed from a newcomer into one of the top 15 featherweights, capturing the hearts of fans with his powerful performances and showing potential as a future title contender. His meteoric rise in the UFC is unmatched, solidifying his status as MMA Junkie's 2025 Newcomer of the Year.

But here’s where it gets interesting: Will Vallejos maintain this momentum in the coming years? Can he handle the pressures of being a top contender in such a competitive weight class? As we look ahead, it will be exciting to see how this promising fighter navigates the challenges that lie ahead.