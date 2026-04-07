MLSE CEO Pelley: Toronto Maple Leafs ‘will do whatever is needed’ to contend (2026)

MLSE Head Pelley: Leafs 'Will Do Whatever is Needed' to Contend

In a letter to Toronto Maple Leafs season-ticket holders, MLSE President and CEO Keith Pelley emphasized the team's determination to compete, despite a challenging 2025-26 season marked by injuries. Pelley, a former PGA European Tour president and broadcast executive, joined MLSE in early 2024 and has been vocal about the team's goal of advancing beyond the playoffs.

'While we've faced some setbacks, our focus remains on the ultimate goal: bringing a championship to our fans and the city,' Pelley assured. 'We understand the team's strengths and areas for improvement, and with the support of our fans, we will achieve this together.'

The Leafs currently sit on the outside looking in on the Eastern Conference playoffs, with 63 points after 57 games. They trail the Boston Bruins by six points for the final wild-card spot and are nine points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the final Atlantic Division playoff place. With six games remaining before the March 6 NHL trade deadline, the team's performance in these matches will significantly influence general manager Brad Treliving's strategy.

Among the potential trade targets are forwards Bobby McMann and Scott Laughton, as well as defenders Simon Benoit and Calle Jarnkrok. However, there's also a practical aspect to Pelley's email: he reminded season-ticket holders that the NHL schedule expands to 84 games in 2026-2027, and their packages will remain the same at 41 games plus an exhibition game, but they will have the first opportunity to buy tickets for the additional home game.