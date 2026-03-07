MLB.tv 2024: How to Watch Without Paying Extra for ESPN Unlimited (Avoid the Double Paywall!) (2026)

Baseball fans, brace yourselves: watching your favorite out-of-market games this season just got a whole lot more complicated—and potentially more expensive. With spring training just days away, a surprising twist in MLB’s streaming strategy has left many fans scratching their heads. If you’re planning to subscribe to MLB.tv this year, you’ll need to navigate ESPN’s increasingly convoluted hoops, thanks to a recent media rights reshuffle.

Here’s the deal: Last year, MLB licensed its out-of-market streaming package, MLB.tv, to ESPN as part of a short-term agreement. Initially, fans were told they could simply purchase MLB.tv through ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer app, bypassing MLB’s own platform entirely. But here’s where it gets controversial: that plan changed abruptly, and now, even if you buy MLB.tv directly from MLB, you’ll still need an ESPN Unlimited subscription—a double paywall that’s left many fans frustrated.

Let’s break it down. MLB.tv costs $150 per season for new subscribers and $135 for returning ones. On top of that, ESPN Unlimited will set you back an additional $30 per month—unless you already have access through your cable, satellite, or virtual TV provider. And this is the part most people miss: MLB.tv does include a free month of ESPN Unlimited, but if you forget to cancel during the trial, you’re on the hook for those monthly fees. Worse yet, many fans who already have ESPN Unlimited through their pay TV bundle might not realize they don’t need to pay extra, leading to unnecessary charges.

The confusion doesn’t stop there. ESPN’s lack of transparency about what content is locked behind ESPN Unlimited has sparked outrage. Just last month, tennis fans were blindsided when Australian Open matches—traditionally on the more affordable ESPN+—were quietly moved to ESPN Unlimited. Adding insult to injury, only select pay TV providers have been able to authenticate their subscribers for ESPN Unlimited, despite ESPN’s claims that all cable and satellite customers would have access.

Is this chaos a bug or a feature? It’s hard not to wonder if ESPN is capitalizing on fan desperation. With unclear messaging and a double paywall, it’s likely that many subscribers are paying for access they don’t need. Whether intentional or not, the result is clear: ESPN’s subscriber numbers are likely climbing, while fans are left feeling nickel-and-dimed.

So, what do you think? Is this a fair trade-off for access to your favorite games, or is ESPN taking advantage of loyal fans? Let us know in the comments—this is one debate that’s sure to spark some fiery opinions.