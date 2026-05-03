MLB Teams Overstocking Pitching Rotations: Yankees, Mets, and the Growing Trend (2026)

The unpredictable world of baseball is witnessing a fascinating trend, as teams embrace the idea of overstocking their starting pitcher roster. This strategy, which has gained momentum in recent times, involves clubs accumulating a larger-than-usual number of potential starters, often reaching up to eight, and then making decisions as the season progresses. While this approach may seem unconventional, it highlights the ever-evolving nature of the sport and the importance of adaptability in team management. But here's where it gets controversial... Is this trend a smart move or a recipe for disaster? Let's delve deeper and explore the pros and cons of this strategy.

MLB Teams Overstocking Pitching Rotations: Yankees, Mets, and the Growing Trend (2026)

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