MLB Teams Cut Ties with Main Street Sports Group: What's Next? (2026)

MLB Teams Break Away from Main Street Sports Group

The Major League Baseball (MLB) teams have officially parted ways with Main Street Sports Group, the operator of the FanDuel Sports Network Regional Sports Networks (RSNs). This move marks a significant shift in the sports media landscape, leaving Main Street's future in doubt.

According to Tom Friend of Sports Business Journal, nine MLB teams under contract with Main Street Sports Group have now left the company. The teams in question are the Brewers, Cardinals, Marlins, Rays, Reds, and Royals, who have chosen to partner with MLB's in-house production arm. The Angels, Braves, and Tigers are reportedly still deciding their next move.

The Cardinals were the first to announce their departure, stating that their games would be distributed by MLB Media this season. This trend continued throughout the day, with the Brewers, Marlins, Reds, and Royals following suit. The remaining undecided teams are expected to make their decisions soon.

Friend also reports that the Tigers' ownership group is likely to bring both their baseball and NHL Red Wings franchises under the MLB Media umbrella. The Braves are anticipated to follow the Rangers' lead and create their own RSN. This strategic shift could potentially lead to MLB controlling the local media rights of up to 15 teams this season, half of the league.

Main Street Sports Group acknowledged the departures in a statement, expressing gratitude for their relationships with MLB partners and fans over the years. However, the company's future beyond this season remains uncertain. Friend's report suggests that Main Street may attempt to negotiate new extensions, but the feasibility of this is questionable, given their reported struggles with meeting rights fee obligations.

Despite the uncertainty, Main Street continues to broadcast NBA and NHL games and is in ongoing discussions about future plans with these leagues. The sports media industry is witnessing a pivotal moment, with the potential for significant changes in how MLB teams' games are distributed and monetized.