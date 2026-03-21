MLB Stars Denied Insurance for World Baseball Classic: What's Going On? (2026)

A controversial decision is threatening to shake up the World Baseball Classic (WBC): insurance concerns are keeping some of the sport's biggest stars off the field.

On Saturday, officials from Team Puerto Rico revealed they might withdraw from the tournament due to insurance denials for 8-10 players. This includes their captain, Francisco Lindor, who is expected to be ready for spring training after elbow surgeries.

But here's where it gets controversial... The heightened insurance concerns stem from injuries to star players Jose Altuve and Edwin Díaz during the last WBC in 2023. Since then, insurance costs have skyrocketed, and the league's insurer is being more selective about who they approve.

Team Puerto Rico fears they won't find enough quality substitutes, especially as they host the first round.

MLB and the Players Association are lobbying the insurer to change some decisions, but the process is complex and time-consuming.

And this is the part most people miss... The insurance policy pays back the player's salary to the major league club if they get hurt during the WBC. So, it's not about the players' salaries, but about the financial risk for the clubs.

Trips to the injured list and recent surgeries typically disqualify players, but each case is reviewed individually.

Some players, like Shohei Ohtani, will only hit and not pitch in the WBC due to injury concerns.

A point of contention: Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas suggests the process is inconsistent, favoring U.S. and Japanese players. In his case, turning 37 next month means he's not covered by insurance, a change from previous WBCs.

Team Puerto Rico's operations manager, Joey Sola, questions the timing of these insurance decisions, saying they contribute to their team's difficulties.

So, what do you think? Is the insurer being too strict, or is this a necessary precaution? Let us know in the comments!