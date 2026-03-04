The Buffalo Sabres are on a roll, and it's all thanks to the support of their dedicated fans and a famous face who's keeping a close eye on their progress. But here's where it gets controversial... Is this the year the Sabres finally break their 14-year postseason drought? And this is the part most people miss... The team's success is a testament to the strength of their fanbase, which has been quietly building momentum. Let's dive into the story of how a Rochester native and MLB record holder is cheering on the Sabres and what it means for the team's future.

Ernie Clement, a Rochester native and Toronto Blue Jays infielder, is no stranger to the ice. He played hockey while attending Brighton High School, scoring an eye-popping 124 points in 79 appearances. Now, he's hoping the Sabres can end their 14-year postseason drought. Clement, who recently banged the drum at a Buffalo Sabres home game, has been keeping close tabs on the team's climb up the NHL standings. His support is a vote of confidence for the Sabres, and it's clear that the team's success is a result of the hard work and dedication of their fans.

But the question remains: Can the Sabres keep up their winning streak and make it to the playoffs? The team has 25 games left in the regular season, and the Columbus Blue Jackets' seven-game winning streak has reduced Buffalo's margin for error in the East. The KeyBank Center will be buzzing with electricity as fans attempt to help the Sabres get across the finish line in the playoff race. Will the Sabres finally break their drought and party in the plaza? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: the Sabres fanbase is alive and well, and they're ready to cheer on their team to victory.