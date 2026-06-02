MLB Spring Training 2024: Robot Umps, WBC, and What's New This Season (2026)

Get ready for an exciting MLB season, as spring training brings a whole new set of intriguing developments! The future of baseball is here, and it's about to get controversial!

Just a mere 102 days after the Los Angeles Dodgers made history as the first repeat champions in 25 years, the baseball world is abuzz with anticipation. Pitchers and catchers are back in action, but this time, there's a twist - it's all about ABS and WBC, and the potential for a labor showdown.

As players gear up for what could be the last full season before a labor dispute over salary cap proposals, the focus is on the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) system. This innovative technology allows teams to appeal pitch calls to the so-called "robot umps." Imagine that! A new era of baseball officiating is upon us.

"I'm thrilled about it!" exclaimed Blake Butera, one of the eight new managers and the youngest in 54 years. "You'll often hear players in the dugout complaining about umpires, and now we can challenge their calls. It's an exciting development!"

The ABS system was tested in 13 spring training ballparks last year, and the results are in: teams won 52.2% of the 1,182 challenges, with an average review time of just 13.8 seconds. MLB's competition committee has approved its use for the regular season starting in 2026. But here's where it gets interesting - each player's strike zone will be measured during spring training, and the data will be verified by the Southwest Research Institute. Talk about precision!

Most teams are hesitant to let pitchers challenge calls, preferring to leave it to catchers and managers. "The first month will be the toughest," said Detroit manager A.J. Hinch, a former catcher. "Spring training offers a low-stakes environment, but once the regular season starts, the consequences are higher. We'll keep track of who's good at it and who's not, as some position players might find their options limited by challenged calls."

And while the focus is on the field, let's not forget about the off-field changes. Tampa Bay is preparing for a return to their home turf, Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, after hurricane damage forced them to play home games at the New York Yankees' Steinbrenner Field in Tampa last year. It's a testament to the resilience of the sport.

Player turnover has also been significant. Most top free agents have found new homes, with some big-name signings. The Dodgers added Kyle Tucker and Edwin Díaz, the Chicago Cubs welcomed Alex Bregman, the Baltimore Orioles signed Pete Alonso, the AL champion Toronto Blue Jays acquired Dylan Cease, and the New York Mets brought in Bo Bichette. Meanwhile, Kyle Schwarber and Cody Bellinger opted to stay put with their respective teams. The right-hander Freddy Peralta made headlines as he was traded from Milwaukee to the Mets.

The World Baseball Classic (WBC) is back for the first time since 2023, and Japan will be aiming for their fourth title and second consecutive win. The tournament will be played from March 5-17 in Houston, Miami, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Tokyo, featuring 20 national teams with 306 players under major and minor league contracts, including 78 All-Stars. U.S. captain Aaron Judge is eager to be a part of this prestigious event, saying, "This team is going to be on a mission."

There's also a significant change in the dugout, with eight new managers on opening day. This is one shy of tying the records set in 2003 and 2020 for the most new skippers. Butera is joined by Craig Albernaz, Skip Schumaker, Derek Shelton, Craig Stammen, Kurt Suzuki, Tony Vitello, and Walt Weiss. Warren Schaeffer has also been made the permanent manager of Colorado after serving as an interim last May.

Butera is the youngest manager since Frank Quilici with the 1972 Twins, and this generational change sees the departure of veteran managers like Ron Washington, Bruce Bochy, and Brian Snitker. Tony Vitello, formerly the coach at the University of Tennessee, made the rare move directly from college coaching to managing in the majors, following in the footsteps of Hall of Famers Hughie Jennings and Casey Stengel. Vitello believes that college baseball needs to align more closely with professional baseball for such transitions to become more common.

And as we look ahead, a looming lockout is on the horizon. The current five-year collective bargaining agreement expires on December 1 at 11:59 p.m., and a management lockout is likely, just as it was in 2021. Both players and teams are preparing for the possibility of the first in-season stoppage since 1995. It's a tense situation, but one that adds to the excitement and anticipation of the upcoming season.

So, what do you think? Are you ready for the future of baseball? Will the ABS system revolutionize the game, or is it a controversial move? And what about the potential lockout - is it a necessary step to protect the integrity of the sport, or an unnecessary disruption? Share your thoughts in the comments below! Let's discuss and debate the future of our beloved MLB!