MLB Power Rankings 2026: Pittsburgh Pirates' Offseason Moves & Prospects (2026)

The Rise of the Pirates: A Controversial Power Ranking?

In the world of MLB, the Pittsburgh Pirates are aiming to turn their fortunes around after a disappointing 2025 season. With a last-place finish in the NL Central, the Pirates are determined to make a comeback and prove their worth.

But here's the twist: despite their efforts, the Pirates find themselves at No. 23 in the power rankings, according to Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter. So, what gives?

The Pirates have taken steps to strengthen their offense, a much-needed boost considering their MLB-worst 3.6 runs per game in 2025. They've added some star power, including 2025 All-Stars Brandon Lowe and Ryan O'Hearn, with the latter signing the largest free agency deal in club history ($29 million over two years).

However, Reuter believes they're still a work in progress, potentially a year or two away from true contention. The Pirates' ranking places them below teams like the Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Angels, and even the St. Louis Cardinals.

And this is the part most people miss: the Pirates' rise is relative. While they've improved, they started from a low base. Their off-season moves are commendable, but will they be enough to gain the respect of their peers?

The Pirates must now prove their worth on the field, exceeding expectations and silencing their critics. It's a tall order, but with a strong lineup and a Cy Young award-winning pitcher in Paul Skenes, they have the tools to surprise.

So, BD community, what's your take? Are the Pirates being underrated, or is this ranking spot-on? Weigh in and let us know your thoughts on this controversial power ranking!