MLB Offseason Winners 2026: Tarik Skubal, Tigers, Dodgers & More! (2026)

The MLB Offseason's Top 30 Winners: Unveiling the Champions of Winter Business

As we inch closer to March, the MLB's winter business is about to reach its climax, and it's time to shine a spotlight on the players and teams who have emerged as the biggest winners of this offseason. From record-breaking arbitration wins to strategic signings, these are the stories that will shape the upcoming season.

Tarik Skubal: The Arbitration King

Tarik Skubal's $32 million arbitration victory is a landmark moment in MLB history. With a staggering $13 million gap between his offer and the team's, Skubal has set a new standard for pitching contracts. As he enters his platform year, all eyes are on him to deliver an even bigger contract, potentially becoming the highest-paid pitcher ever. This win sets a precedent and raises the bar for future negotiations.

But here's where it gets controversial: Should teams be willing to pay such high salaries to retain their star players? Is this a sign of a changing landscape in MLB finances?

Detroit Tigers: Rising from the Ashes

It might seem odd to place the Tigers, who lost Skubal's arbitration case, right behind him on this list. However, their late-offseason moves have been nothing short of impressive. The Tigers added two key pieces to their rotation, signing bona fide ace Framber Valdez and bringing back the legendary Justin Verlander. These moves have transformed the Tigers into a force to be reckoned with.

And this is the part most people miss: The Tigers' success isn't just about the big names. It's about the team's ability to identify and acquire talent that fits their needs perfectly. Valdez and Verlander bring a wealth of experience and leadership, which could be the missing piece for a Tigers team aiming for a playoff run.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Reigning Champions Reinvented

The two-time defending champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, have addressed their tiny areas of imperfection with precision. They've bolstered their bullpen by signing shutdown closer Edwin Díaz, adding an extra layer of security to their already formidable pitching staff. Additionally, they've acquired superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker, who brings a combination of power and speed to their lineup.

The Dodgers' moves showcase their commitment to staying at the top. But is it enough to keep them ahead of the pack? With other teams making significant strides, the Dodgers' reign may be tested like never before.

As we delve deeper into these stories, it's clear that the MLB offseason has been a whirlwind of activity. These winners have set the stage for an exciting season ahead. But what do you think? Are these teams and players truly the biggest winners? Or are there other moves that deserve recognition? Let's discuss in the comments and share our thoughts on the MLB's offseason drama!