MLB Offseason Updates: D-Backs, Orioles, and the Impact of Scott Boras (2026)

Every offseason, at least one free agent who rejects a qualifying offer ends up regretting it—and this year, that player was Zac Gallen. The right-hander, after turning down a qualifying offer, ultimately settled for a one-year, $22.025 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, though deferrals reduced its net present value to $18.7 million. But here’s where it gets controversial: was this a strategic move or a misstep? Gallen’s market was complicated by draft-pick compensation, and while he received multiyear offers, none met his expectations. Instead, he returned to Arizona, where he’s spent the last six-plus seasons. The silver lining? He’ll hit the market again next offseason at 31, free from qualifying offer constraints, potentially following in the footsteps of other Scott Boras clients who turned short-term deals into long-term riches.

Speaking of Boras, his offseason scoreboard is nothing short of impressive, with nearly all his free agents signed and over $1 billion in contracts secured for the 2025-26 season. But this is the part most people miss: not all deals met projections. For instance, Dylan Cease’s seven-year, $210 million contract with the Blue Jays fell to $189 million in net present value after deferrals, though it still exceeded Tim Britton’s $174 million projection. Similarly, Alex Bregman’s five-year, $175 million deal with the Cubs was shorter than projected but came with a higher average annual value. Cody Bellinger, meanwhile, didn’t land the seven-year deal Boras sought, but his $162.5 million contract with the Yankees still placed him among the highest-paid outfielders. And Pete Alonso? His $155 million deal with the Orioles easily surpassed Britton’s $140 million projection. Yet, Japanese free agents like Tatsuya Imai and Kazuma Okamoto fell short of expectations—though Imai’s deal includes opt-outs that could still pay off if he performs.

Now, let’s talk about the Diamondbacks: are they spending wisely, or overextending? Despite initial plans to reduce payroll, the Gallen signing pushed it to $194 million, $6 million above last year’s total. Owner Ken Kendrick has consistently shown a willingness to invest in starting pitchers, from Zack Greinke to Corbin Burnes. But with bullpen needs and limited flexibility, is this strategy sustainable? One intriguing option: using free-agent pitcher Mike Soroka in the bullpen, with incentives in his contract rewarding both starts and relief appearances. Soroka could earn up to $650,000 based on his performance, adding versatility to the staff.

And what about the Orioles? Are they building a contender or just making noise? With a $213.5 million investment in free agents, they’ve added depth but lack a true ace to complement Trevor Rogers and Kyle Bradish. Still, one rival executive praised their moves, noting their strong lineup, high-upside rotation, and bullpen-building history. But here’s the question: will they be wild-card contenders, or is this just another step in their rebuild? With Jackson Holliday recovering from injury and a potential logjam at corner infield positions, trades for Ryan Mountcastle or Coby Mayo could be on the horizon.

Lastly, let’s not forget the human side of the game. Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez fulfilled his mother’s dream by playing for her beloved Leones del Caracas in the Venezuelan winter league, even hitting a three-run homer in a victory over rival Magallanes. It’s a reminder that behind every player is a story—and sometimes, it’s about more than just the stats.

But here’s the real question for you: Are teams like the Diamondbacks and Orioles making the right moves, or are they setting themselves up for future challenges? And with Boras’s clients often turning short-term deals into long-term success, is this the new strategy for free agents? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments—agree or disagree, the debate is wide open.