MLB Network's Top 5 Players for 2026: José Ramírez's Rise (2026)

Imagine your team's star player, the one you absolutely can't do without, suddenly being recognized as one of the absolute best in the entire league! That's exactly what's happening with José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians.

In a major boost for the Guardians and their fans, José Ramírez has surged to the No. 5 spot on MLB Network's prestigious Top 100 Players Right Now list for the 2026 season. This announcement, made on January 23, 2026, marks a significant climb for Ramírez, who jumped four places from his ninth-place ranking the previous year. It's a testament to his consistent performance and undeniable impact on the field. He is a seven-time All-Star.

But here's where it gets controversial... While Ramírez's high ranking is certainly cause for celebration in Cleveland, he wasn't the highest-rated player in the American League Central Division. That honor went to Bobby Witt Jr., the Kansas City Royals' sensational shortstop, who landed at No. 3 on the list. This naturally sparks the debate: Who really is the most valuable player in the AL Central? Is it Ramírez's proven track record, or Witt Jr.'s explosive potential? Who would you rather have on your team?

Ramírez's placement puts him in elite company. He finished ahead of Juan Soto, the powerful outfielder for the New York Mets, and just behind Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners, who was crowned the 2025 Major League Player of the Year. This highlights the caliber of talent Ramírez is being compared to and the level of respect he commands within the league. Notably, Ramírez isn't the only Guardian to make the list; outfielder Steven Kwan secured the No. 75 spot, showcasing the team's growing strength and depth.

Adding further weight to Ramírez's ranking, MLB Network analyst and former 17-year MLB veteran, Cliff Floyd, emphasized his crucial role in the Guardians' lineup. Floyd described Ramírez as a "one-man wrecking crew," highlighting how the team's performance visibly suffers in his absence. "Yes, they can hit and yes, Stephen Vogt has these boys playing better than they think they are, but they need him and if he ever takes a day off you see it; if he ever gets on an IL stint you see it.” This underscores not only Ramírez's individual talent, but also his leadership and the irreplaceable energy he brings to the team. Floyd's words are a huge endorsement of Ramirez's value, emphasizing how vital he is to the Guardians' success.

For those curious about the very top of the list, the MLB Network's top five players are Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals, Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners, and, of course, José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians. This is a lineup of true superstars, and Ramírez's inclusion is a well-deserved recognition of his exceptional abilities.

And this is the part most people miss... MLB Network's rankings weren't just pulled out of thin air. They were based on a thorough evaluation of player performance over recent seasons, with a particular focus on the 2025 season and projections for the upcoming 2026 season. A panel of experienced evaluators considered a variety of factors, including player accolades, positional value (some positions are inherently more valuable than others), and the potential impact of players returning from injury. This comprehensive approach ensures that the rankings are as objective and data-driven as possible.

The Top 100 Players Right Now list is a showcase of baseball's brightest stars. The athletes featured boast a staggering 243 All-Star selections, 87 Silver Slugger Awards, 42 Gold Glove Awards, and 18 Most Valuable Player Awards, among many other honors. These numbers paint a clear picture of the exceptional talent and accomplishments represented on the list.

So, what do you think? Is José Ramírez appropriately ranked? Does Bobby Witt Jr. deserve the higher spot? And who really is the most indispensable player in the AL Central? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! We're eager to hear your opinions and spark a lively debate about the best players in baseball.