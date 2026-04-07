Get ready for an exciting sporting event that will have you on the edge of your seat! The 2026 Caribbean Series is about to kick off, and MLB Network is bringing it to you in English!

This prestigious international baseball tournament, now in its 68th edition, features teams from four vibrant countries: the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama, and Puerto Rico. Over seven action-packed days, these teams will battle it out in 13 live games at the Estadio Panamericano in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico.

The series begins this Sunday, February 1st, with a thrilling matchup between Mexico (Green) and Puerto Rico at 2 p.m. ET, followed by the Dominican Republic taking on Mexico (Red) at 8:30 p.m. ET. Get your popcorn ready, because each day from February 2nd to 6th will feature two live games, building up to the highly anticipated Championship game on Saturday, February 7th, at 8 p.m. ET.

MLB Network's coverage of the Caribbean Series is a welcome return to this prestigious tournament. They previously broadcasted the series in 2009 and 2010, marking the early days of MLB Network's launch. This year, they're back with exclusive coverage for viewers in the United States, thanks to a multi-year partnership between the Miami Marlins and the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation.

But here's where it gets controversial... The Marlins and loanDepot Park, the hosts of the 2028 Caribbean Series, have become the premier destination for international baseball. However, some argue that the focus on a single location takes away from the series' original intent of showcasing the best talent from across the Caribbean. What do you think? Should the series rotate venues to highlight different countries and their unique baseball cultures?

The 2025 Caribbean Series, played in Mexicali, Mexico, was a testament to the series' rich history. Led by the legendary Albert Pujols, a three-time NL MVP, the Dominican Republic's Leones del Escogido claimed their fifth Caribbean Series win, extending their nation's lead with a total of 23 championships. The series has a long history of featuring Hall of Famers and MLB All-Stars, including the likes of Rod Carew, Miguel Cabrera, Roberto Clemente, Edgar Martínez, David Ortiz, and Iván Rodríguez.

And this is the part most people miss... MLB Network's international coverage goes beyond the Caribbean Series. Over its 17-year history, MLB Network has aired a plethora of international baseball events, including the World Baseball Classic in 2009, 2013, and 2017, as well as tournaments in Taiwan, Australia, Japan, and more. Their commitment to showcasing baseball on a global stage is undeniable.

So, are you ready to dive into the world of international baseball? The 2026 Caribbean Series is just the beginning! Don't miss out on the action and tune in to MLB Network for a thrilling ride.