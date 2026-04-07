MLB Network Presents: 2026 Caribbean Series in English - Full Schedule & Highlights (2026)

Get ready for an exciting sporting event that will have you on the edge of your seat! The 2026 Caribbean Series is about to kick off, and MLB Network is bringing it to you in English!

This prestigious international baseball tournament, now in its 68th edition, features teams from four vibrant countries: the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama, and Puerto Rico. Over seven action-packed days, these teams will battle it out in 13 live games at the Estadio Panamericano in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico.

The series begins this Sunday, February 1st, with a thrilling matchup between Mexico (Green) and Puerto Rico at 2 p.m. ET, followed by the Dominican Republic taking on Mexico (Red) at 8:30 p.m. ET. Get your popcorn ready, because each day from February 2nd to 6th will feature two live games, building up to the highly anticipated Championship game on Saturday, February 7th, at 8 p.m. ET.

See Also
Top 20 MLB Left-Handed Pitcher Prospects for 2026: Who Will Dominate?Red Sox FORFEIT Draft Picks! Why Ranger Suárez Signing Cost Boston BIGCincinnati Reds Spring Training Schedule: Key Dates and Non-Roster InviteesTwins Acquire Tristan Gray: Red Sox Trade Infielder - MLB News Breakdown

MLB Network's coverage of the Caribbean Series is a welcome return to this prestigious tournament. They previously broadcasted the series in 2009 and 2010, marking the early days of MLB Network's launch. This year, they're back with exclusive coverage for viewers in the United States, thanks to a multi-year partnership between the Miami Marlins and the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation.

But here's where it gets controversial... The Marlins and loanDepot Park, the hosts of the 2028 Caribbean Series, have become the premier destination for international baseball. However, some argue that the focus on a single location takes away from the series' original intent of showcasing the best talent from across the Caribbean. What do you think? Should the series rotate venues to highlight different countries and their unique baseball cultures?

See Also
Hanser Alberto Retires: A Look at His 8-Year MLB Career

The 2025 Caribbean Series, played in Mexicali, Mexico, was a testament to the series' rich history. Led by the legendary Albert Pujols, a three-time NL MVP, the Dominican Republic's Leones del Escogido claimed their fifth Caribbean Series win, extending their nation's lead with a total of 23 championships. The series has a long history of featuring Hall of Famers and MLB All-Stars, including the likes of Rod Carew, Miguel Cabrera, Roberto Clemente, Edgar Martínez, David Ortiz, and Iván Rodríguez.

And this is the part most people miss... MLB Network's international coverage goes beyond the Caribbean Series. Over its 17-year history, MLB Network has aired a plethora of international baseball events, including the World Baseball Classic in 2009, 2013, and 2017, as well as tournaments in Taiwan, Australia, Japan, and more. Their commitment to showcasing baseball on a global stage is undeniable.

So, are you ready to dive into the world of international baseball? The 2026 Caribbean Series is just the beginning! Don't miss out on the action and tune in to MLB Network for a thrilling ride.

MLB Network Presents: 2026 Caribbean Series in English - Full Schedule & Highlights (2026)

References

Top Articles
Toronto's Water Meter Upgrade: What You Need to Know
PEI Health Crisis: Why Are Doctors Leaving? Opposition Leaders Speak Out
Canadian Tourist Bus Crash in Dominican Republic: What We Know So Far
Latest Posts
Brazil's Oil Boom: Joining OPEC+ and Becoming a Top 5 Producer!
Broderick Jones' Fusion Surgery: Will He Miss the 2026 NFL Season? Steelers' Big Decision!
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Virgilio Hermann JD

Last Updated:

Views: 5535

Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Virgilio Hermann JD

Birthday: 1997-12-21

Address: 6946 Schoen Cove, Sipesshire, MO 55944

Phone: +3763365785260

Job: Accounting Engineer

Hobby: Web surfing, Rafting, Dowsing, Stand-up comedy, Ghost hunting, Swimming, Amateur radio

Introduction: My name is Virgilio Hermann JD, I am a fine, gifted, beautiful, encouraging, kind, talented, zealous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.