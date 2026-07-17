MLB All-Star Snubs 2026: Who Got Left Out? (Brice Turang, Willson Contreras & More) (2026)

The MLB All-Star Game is a spectacle, but the real drama unfolds in the discourse surrounding the snubs. This year, the debate is particularly intense, with a host of worthy candidates missing out on the Midsummer Classic. Let's dive into the 10 biggest snubs, analyzing each case and offering my expert commentary.

Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers

Turang is a standout second baseman, leading the NL in wRC+ and third in fWAR. His power surge, combined with strong defense, makes him a compelling case for inclusion. However, the NL is stacked with middle infielders, and the healthy senior circuit means replacement spots are scarce. Turang's odds are medium, but his exclusion is a surprise, especially given the lack of depth at his position.

Personally, I think Turang's snub is a bit of a head-scratcher. With the NL's depth at second base, perhaps the All-Star committee should have considered a more versatile player. His power and defense make him a valuable asset, and his snub highlights the challenge of selecting a roster with so many worthy candidates.

JJ Wetherholt, St. Louis Cardinals

Wetherholt is the front-runner for NL Rookie of the Year, with a strong bat and exceptional defense. His 18 Outs Above Average lead all MLB players, and his 14 Defensive Runs Saved are a new record for a rookie second baseman. His exclusion is a real shock, especially given the lack of depth at his position.

From my perspective, Wetherholt's snub is a missed opportunity to showcase the future of the sport. His defense is truly exceptional, and his bat has been strong. The All-Star committee should have recognized his impact, especially given the lack of depth at second base. His exclusion raises a deeper question: are we underestimating the value of defense in today's game?

Luke Weaver, New York Mets

Weaver has been one of the league's best relievers this season, with a 2.00 ERA and 39 Ks in 36 IP. His exclusion is largely due to the limited number of relievers allowed on the roster, and the preference for closers. Weaver's odds are slim, but his performance deserves recognition.

One thing that immediately stands out is the need for a reevaluation of reliever roles in the All-Star Game. Weaver's performance is worthy of recognition, and his exclusion highlights the challenge of selecting a roster with so many worthy candidates. Perhaps the All-Star committee should consider adding another reliever to the NL roster, recognizing the importance of versatile players in today's game.

Braxton Ashcraft, Pittsburgh Pirates

Ashcraft has been a standout starter this season, with a 3.24 ERA and 122 Ks in 108 1/3 IP. His exclusion is surprising, especially given the lack of depth at the position. The NL Cy Young Award winner, Paul Skenes, has underperformed, making Ashcraft's exclusion even more puzzling.

What many people don't realize is that Ashcraft's exclusion highlights the challenge of selecting a roster with so many worthy candidates. The All-Star committee should have recognized his impact, especially given the lack of depth at the position. His exclusion raises a deeper question: are we underestimating the value of starting pitchers in today's game?

Michael Harris II, Atlanta Braves

Harris has been a standout outfielder this season, with a .301 batting average and 16 home runs. His exclusion is surprising, especially given the lack of depth at the position. The NL is loaded with outfield talent, but Harris' performance deserves recognition.

If you take a step back and think about it, Harris' snub is a missed opportunity to showcase the depth of talent in the NL. His performance is worthy of recognition, and his exclusion highlights the challenge of selecting a roster with so many worthy candidates. Perhaps the All-Star committee should have considered a more versatile player, recognizing the importance of depth in today's game.

Willson Contreras, Boston Red Sox

Contreras is having a career year at 34, with a 150 wRC+ and 2.9 fWAR. His exclusion is a surprise, especially given his production. The AL is lacking in quality outfielders, and his position makes him a valuable asset.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the challenge of selecting a roster with so many worthy candidates. Contreras' exclusion highlights the difficulty of making cuts, especially given his production. Perhaps the All-Star committee should have considered a more versatile player, recognizing the importance of depth in today's game.

Sonny Gray, Boston Red Sox

Gray has been a standout starter this season, with a 2.61 ERA and 82 Ks in 89 1/3 IP. His exclusion is surprising, especially given his performance. The AL is lacking in quality starting pitchers, and his position makes him a valuable asset.

What this really suggests is the need for a reevaluation of starting pitcher roles in the All-Star Game. Gray's performance is worthy of recognition, and his exclusion highlights the challenge of selecting a roster with so many worthy candidates. Perhaps the All-Star committee should consider adding another starting pitcher to the AL roster, recognizing the importance of versatile players in today's game.

Colson Montgomery, Chicago White Sox

Montgomery is tied for eighth in the league in home runs, and his 22 homers lead all primary shortstops. His exclusion is a surprise, especially given his production. The White Sox have been one of MLB's best stories in the first half, and his snub is disappointing.

This raises a deeper question: are we underestimating the value of infielders in today's game? Montgomery's performance is worthy of recognition, and his exclusion highlights the challenge of selecting a roster with so many worthy candidates. Perhaps the All-Star committee should have considered a more versatile player, recognizing the importance of depth in today's game.

Davis Martin, Chicago White Sox

Martin has been one of the best starters in baseball this season, with a 3.08 ERA and 90 Ks in 96 1/3 IP. His exclusion is surprising, especially given his performance. The White Sox have been one of MLB's best stories in the first half, and his snub is disappointing.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the need for a reevaluation of starting pitcher roles in the All-Star Game. Martin's performance is worthy of recognition, and his exclusion highlights the challenge of selecting a roster with so many worthy candidates. Perhaps the All-Star committee should consider adding another starting pitcher to the AL roster, recognizing the importance of versatile players in today's game.

Nick Martinez, Tampa Bay Rays

Martinez has remained steady for the Rays, with a 2.61 ERA and 61 Ks in 100 IP. His exclusion is surprising, especially given his performance. The 35-year-old has never made an All-Star team, and this season is his best shot.

If you take a step back and think about it, Martinez' snub is a missed opportunity to recognize a model teammate. His performance is worthy of recognition, and his exclusion highlights the challenge of selecting a roster with so many worthy candidates. Perhaps the All-Star committee should have considered a more versatile player, recognizing the importance of depth in today's game.

In conclusion, the MLB All-Star Game snubs are a reflection of the challenge of selecting a roster with so many worthy candidates. Each snub highlights the importance of recognizing the value of depth and versatility in today's game. The All-Star committee should consider adding more versatile players to the roster, recognizing the need for a reevaluation of roles and positions.