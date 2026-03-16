MLB All-Star Game 2028: San Francisco's Chance to Shine (2026)

The 2028 MLB All-Star Game could be headed to San Francisco. But here’s the twist that makes this story especially intriguing: the whole plan hinges on whether MLB stars will participate in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. If the players say yes, San Francisco stands to host a blockbuster All-Star Week at Oracle Park, with a full slate of festivities like the Futures Game, the amateur draft, the Home Run Derby, the red carpet parade, and FanFest—spanning several days leading up to the main event.

Bay Area sports fans are already accustomed to big events, from the 2025 NBA All-Star Game to this year’s Super Bowl and upcoming March Madness West Regional, with the FIFA World Cup arriving in June. The potential All-Star move would add a substantial economic boost for San Francisco and neighboring areas—estimates place the impact at well over $100 million. The Giants previously hosted the All-Star Game in 2007, a memory many longtime fans still treasure, even though no Derby participant cleared McCovey Cove that night.

Whether the 2028 game lands in San Francisco depends on MLB players’ Olympic participation. Negotiations are ongoing among MLB, the players’ union, and Olympic organizers to determine the logistics. People familiar with the planning told The Standard that if players receive the OK to compete in the Olympics, the Giants would be strong favorites to host the All-Star Game, with one source calling it essentially a lock.

For context, this year’s All-Star Game is in Philadelphia, and next year it’s at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The decision on 2028 will come after a clear yes from the players about Olympic involvement.

Why the Giants? They’ve been pushing to host the spectacle again, and with the Olympic timing close to the MLB calendar, a West Coast alignment makes logistical sense. The league reportedly prefers a venue near Los Angeles to keep the West Coast flow intact, with several Western cities hosting since 2007 as part of a broader rotation.

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If the Olympics are part of the plan, the schedule would likely feature a mid-July All-Star Game—potentially around July 11—followed by a weeklong Olympic tournament at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Commissioner Rob Manfred has expressed optimism, noting strong player interest in competing and signaling momentum toward LA 2028, while acknowledging ongoing issues like insurance and scheduling that need resolution.

An extended midseason break would be necessary to accommodate both events, and not all players would participate in either the All-Star Game or the Olympics. Still, the chance to showcase MLB’s top stars on two major stages could be a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the sport.

Separately, the Giants are upgrading Oracle Park as part of a collaboration with Sixth Street Partners, a move that would support a 2028 All-Star Week and align with the team’s long-term goals. If the bid succeeds, the U.S. would receive an automatic Olympic berth, with two additional American countries advancing from the World Baseball Classic.

The last time San Francisco hosted the All-Star Game, the event generated substantial excitement and economic activity—thousands of fans packed into the park, and fans watching nationwide created a lasting memory, including notable performances and tributes. As 2028 approaches, the Giants hope to build on that legacy with a consistently competitive team that contends for postseason glory.

Looking ahead, Logan Webb, under Giants control through 2028, could emerge as an early Olympic contender. He’s currently involved with Team USA for this year’s World Baseball Classic and will train at the Giants’ Papago Park complex before an exhibition against the Giants at Scottsdale Stadium.