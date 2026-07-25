MLB All-Star Ballot Update: Ohtani Leads, Clement Surges (2026)

The 2026 MLB All-Star Ballot voting results have been released, with the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani leading the National League and the Blue Jays' Ernie Clement taking the top spot in the American League. Ohtani's 2,310,735 votes make him the leading vote-getter in the MLB, and if he holds this position, he will become the first two-way superstar to achieve this feat. Clement, with 2,054,130 votes, has overtaken the Angels' Mike Trout, the Yankees' Aaron Judge, and the Astros' Yordan Alvarez, who had previously led the league in votes. The voting process is divided into two phases, with the top vote-getters in each league advancing to the second phase.

The American League first base race is tight, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leading the way with 1,458,461 votes. Guerrero, despite having just four homers this season, could start his fifth All-Star Game, which would be the most by any Blue Jays player. First basemen in this group have at least 18 home runs this year, with Ben Rice's 22 leading the way.

Ernie Clement, with 2,054,130 votes, is the only player besides Ohtani to crack 2 million votes, and his lead is the largest of any player at any position in either league. Clement is batting .292 and is tied for the AL lead with 20 doubles. The shortstop race is also close, with Bobby Witt Jr. leading the way with 1,701,407 votes, but a recent right knee sprain has his status a little up in the air.

The National League first base race is led by Freddie Freeman with 1,779,538 votes, while the second base race is tight, with Ozzie Albies leading with 972,537 votes. The third base race is also close, with Max Muncy leading the way with 1,933,390 votes. The outfield race is led by Andy Pages with 1,518,451 votes, while the catcher race is led by Drake Baldwin with 1,755,768 votes.

The designated hitter race is led by Shohei Ohtani with 2,310,735 votes, and the fans' desire to see him get a start is justified. Kyle Schwarber, despite leading all of baseball with 29 home runs, has his work cut out for him, given Ohtani's current likelihood to earn that automatic start for the NL.