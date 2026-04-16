MLB 2026: Top Breakout Players for All 30 Teams (2026)

Get ready for an exciting MLB season as we dive into the potential breakout stars for all 30 teams! Spring training is in full swing, and it's time to spotlight the players who could make a significant impact this year. From rising rookies to seasoned veterans, these athletes are poised to take their game to the next level.

AL East

Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Basallo, a highly touted catcher, is set to make his mark. Despite a rough MLB debut last season, his power and catching skills could be a game-changer for the O's. Keep an eye on RHP Trey Gibson too; his Corbin Burnes-like stuff could earn him a spot in the rotation.

Boston Red Sox

Johan Oviedo, acquired from the Pirates, is expected to start the season in the rotation. With top prospects Payton Tolle and Connelly Early waiting in the wings, Oviedo needs to deliver. He has the potential to be a reliable No. 3/No. 4 starter, exceeding expectations.

New York Yankees

Ryan Weathers, a former first-round pick, is my pick for a breakthrough. He's looking fantastic this spring, and I believe he'll prove me right. RHP Carlos Lagrange is another name to watch; his 100 mph fastball and plus breaking stuff make him a potential closer.

Tampa Bay Rays

Chandler Simpson, a unique athlete with exceptional speed and contact ability, is an exciting prospect. I'm betting on his standout skills. RHP Ty Johnson could also make an impact in the second half.

Toronto Blue Jays

Cody Ponce, a former KBO player, signed a lucrative deal and is now looking like a mid-rotation starter. His cutter and breaking stuff are impressive, and he could be a steady presence.

AL Central

Chicago White Sox

Grant Taylor, with his 100 mph fastball and curveball, is going to be a fun watch. I'm intrigued by his potential, but it's a wait-and-see game.

Cleveland Guardians

Chase DeLauter has long been touted as an All-Star prospect, and now is his chance to shine. LHP Parker Messick is another favorite, but DeLauter's ceiling is higher.

Detroit Tigers

Kevin McGonigle, the No. 1 overall prospect, has a better shot at breaking camp as the everyday shortstop. He's polished and excels at the plate, making him a must-watch.

Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone, or 'Cags', has massive upside. Despite tough luck last season, he's looking good this spring and could have a huge year.

Minnesota Twins

The Twins have a trio of exciting pitchers: RHP Taj Bradley, Mick Abel, and LHP Connor Prielipp. With power fastballs and standout breaking pitches, they could be the next cornerstones of the franchise.

AL West

Athletics

Luis Morales, with his electric fastball and sweeper combo, needs to refine his command. A cutter could unlock his full potential as a starter.

Houston Astros

Mike Burrows, acquired in a three-team trade, has a chance to be a reliable mid-rotation starter. His four-seam/changeup combo is impressive.

Los Angeles Angels

George Klassen, the No. 3 prospect, should be a solid rotation option. I'm also fascinated by Reid Detmers' journey; from starter to reliever and back, it's an unusual path.

Seattle Mariners

Colt Emerson, despite not breaking camp with the big league team, will be a factor later in the season. He has All-Star potential and could be the offensive addition the M's need.

Texas Rangers

Carter Baumler, a Rule 5 pick, has late-inning-level stuff. With above-average pitches and good command, he's a real contributor.

NL East

Atlanta Braves

J.R. Ritchie has looked impressive this spring and could provide much-needed starting pitching depth, especially if they don't sign Lucas Giolito.

Miami Marlins

Max Meyer, at 27, has made only 25 big league appearances, but his above-95 mph fastball and three plus off-speed pitches make him an intriguing option.

New York Mets

Christian Scott, returning from elbow surgery, has looked good. His fastball, cutter, and splitter are above average, and I expect him to make an impact.

Philadelphia Phillies

Justin Crawford has the best chance for success this year. While I like Andrew Painter and Aidan Miller, I'm not fully sold on them just yet.

Washington Nationals

Brady House, a believer in his enormous tools since high school, has yet to fully showcase his ability. Abimelec Ortiz and Harry Ford could break into the lineup with medium upside.

NL Central

Chicago Cubs

Jaxon Wiggins, with his steadily improving repertoire, could be a starter or reliever. If he sticks as a starter, there's frontline upside.

Cincinnati Reds

Sal Stewart, a potential star offensively, is a good candidate for this list. Chase Burns and Rhett Lowder are also worth watching.

Milwaukee Brewers

Kyle Harrison, acquired from the Red Sox, has an upside fastball and a new, nasty changeup. Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, and Brandon Sproat are other young arms to keep an eye on.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Hunter Barco, with his crisp stuff and six distinct pitches, is an exciting prospect. Konnor Griffin is already well-known, so Barco might fly under the radar.

St. Louis Cardinals

JJ Wetherholt, with a wide base of skills, has a better chance at early-season at-bats. Joshua Baez is another good option.

NL West

Arizona Diamondbacks

Jordan Lawlar and Alek Thomas, long-time tantalizing prospects, are hot this spring. They could hold onto their spots even when Lourdes Gurriel Jr. returns.

Colorado Rockies

Chase Dollander, with his improved arm angle and velo, is primed for a breakthrough. Zac Veen, with his increased strength, is an intriguing player.

Los Angeles Dodgers

River Ryan, looking excellent in Arizona, has the potential to start or thrive in any role. Emmet Sheehan has already broken through, but I'm more excited about Ryan.

San Diego Padres

Sung-Mun Song, a left-handed hitter with above-average power, is a solid glove man. Bradgley Rodriguez and Luis Gutierrez are relievers with potential.

San Francisco Giants

Carson Whisenhunt, with his improved velo, could fit in any role. Bryce Eldridge is expected to hit homers, but Whisenhunt's versatility gives him the edge.

These players are set to make their mark in the MLB. From power hitters to dominant pitchers, the 2026 season promises to be an exciting one! Personally, I think these breakout candidates will be the talk of the town, and I can't wait to see their journeys unfold.