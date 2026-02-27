MLB 2026: Inside Driveline's Hitting Lab (2026)

Get ready to dive into the world of baseball and discover the secrets behind the sport's evolution! We're about to explore the cutting-edge hitting lab at Driveline, where the future of baseball is being shaped. But here's where it gets controversial... or at least, a little ironic.

In a world dominated by pitchers, Driveline's hitting lab is a beacon of hope for batters. With an impressive 15,000-square-foot facility, Driveline believes that success at the plate requires training in extreme conditions. And what better way to showcase this than with a wall adorned with broken baseball bats? These bats, a symbol of intense training, are a badge of honor for the athletes who pass through these doors.

Meet Edgar Quero, a 22-year-old baseball prodigy with a unique skill set. Quero, a switch-hitting catcher with the Chicago White Sox, possesses an elite ability to stay within the strike zone and connect with the ball. However, his bat speed and launch angle need some work, which is why he made the journey to Driveline's hitting lab.

Driveline, with its innovative facilities across three states, has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing baseball. Initially known for its pitching renaissance, Driveline is now using its advanced technology and biomechanical data to help hitters fight back against the pitcher's dominance. It's a battle of strategies, and Driveline is leading the charge.

Tanner Stokey, Driveline's director of hitting, sums up the irony: "It's never been harder to hit, and we've played a major role in that." But Driveline is determined to bridge the gap and bring balance back to the game.

And this is the part most people miss: the controversy surrounding bat speed and launch angle. While Driveline's methods are based on these principles, there's a segment of retired hitters and fans who argue that the focus on these aspects has led to lower batting averages and more strikeouts. They believe it's made the sport too homogeneous and less appealing.

The numbers don't lie. Four of MLB's lowest full-season batting averages have occurred since 2021, and the highest strikeout rates in history have all happened in the past 18 seasons. But is it all about the hitters? The truth might lie in the pitching.

Average fastball velocity has increased steadily, from 91.3 mph in 2008 to a whopping 94.4 mph in 2025. And it's not just about throwing harder; it's about the technology giving pitchers an edge. They can make drastic improvements to their spin rate and pitch profiles from one start to the next, thanks to detailed scouting reports and Hawk-Eye data.

So, what makes a successful hitter? Stokey believes it's about hitting the ball hard and having the right launch angle. It's a delicate balance, and that's where Driveline's expertise comes into play. They understand that bat speed and launch angle must be applied strategically, backed by precise biomechanical data.

Driveline's impact is evident. Almost 100 former employees are now working with major league organizations, bringing their data-driven approach to the professional ranks. And the players are embracing it. As Stokey puts it, "Players younger and younger are getting exposed to this stuff faster." They want the information, and they want to improve.

Let's take a closer look at Driveline's Scottdale facility. In the weight room, a dry-erase board displays leaderboards for various measurements, showcasing the achievements of professional, collegiate, and high school athletes. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of those who pass through these doors.

Quero's session began with a range-of-motion test on a training table. Then, it was time to hit some balls. The reflective markers tracked his bat path, the Blast Motion sensor captured bat-speed and attack-angle data, and the force plates measured the power he generated. It was a comprehensive analysis of his swing mechanics, captured at an incredible 17,000 frames per second.

Quero's stats from last season tell a story. He slashed .268/.333/.356 with five home runs in 403 plate appearances, and his average launch angle and bat speed ranked within the bottom 7% of the sport. He knew he had to improve, especially against right-handed pitchers, where his stats dipped significantly.

Quero's journey to Driveline began in Cuba, a baseball-loving island with limited access to advanced data. He defected to Haiti and then the Dominican Republic, where he trained until signing with the Angels in 2021. It was a move that would change his career path.

The Angels traded Quero to the White Sox in an effort to maximize their time with Shohei Ohtani, and it was this trade that sparked Quero's interest in analytics. He realized that to succeed in this new era of baseball, he needed to embrace the data.

Driveline's hitting program gained traction thanks to Ohtani. In 2020, Ohtani visited Driveline's base in Washington, and the rest is history. Ohtani's success inspired curiosity, and soon, Driveline's hitting lab became a rite of passage for many hitters.

Fast forward to Quero's meeting with the Driveline staff. They dissected every aspect of his swing and approach, presenting him with a wealth of data. The key figure? 67.5 mph, the average velocity of Quero's bat speed last season. It ranked him 217th among 226 qualifiers, and it was clear that increasing his bat speed was a priority.

The staff showed Quero a chart of comparable players based on his batted-ball profile, highlighting contact-oriented hitters like Eddie Rosario and Alex Verdugo. But they also showed him his realistic potential, players like Josh Naylor and Jazz Chisholm Jr., with far more power. It was a powerful motivator.

To get there, Quero needed to work on his lower-body explosiveness and improve his point of contact. He needed to catch the ball further out in front to give himself more time to accelerate the bat. It was a multifaceted approach, and Quero was up for the challenge.

The staff implemented a series of drills to help Quero stay closed with his hips and improve his launch angle. They wanted him to pull the ball in the air more effectively, and the data-driven approach was key.

Driveline's facilities in Scottsdale and Tampa provide satellite locations for players spending their offseasons in these states. A two-day assessment like Quero's costs $7,500, and a full offseason program runs $15,000. It's an investment in their future, and Quero was eager to see the results.

As Quero reflects on his time at Driveline, he's optimistic. He believes it will help him improve his exit velocity, bat speed, and launch angle during the season. It's a journey of self-discovery and a step towards balancing the scales in baseball.

So, what do you think? Is Driveline's approach the future of baseball? Or is there a different strategy that could bring more balance to the game?