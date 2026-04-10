MLB 2026: Astros' Comeback Ride on These 3 Veterans' Shoulders (2026)

The Houston Astros are gearing up for a comeback in 2026, and MLB analyst Jared Greenspan has pinpointed three veteran hitters who could be the key to their success. But here's where it gets controversial: while the team's 2025 season was a disappointment, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the Astros are confident they can bounce back. And this is the part most people miss: the team's success in 2026 will depend on the health and performance of these three key players.

The Astros have been a powerhouse in the American League for the past few years, making the playoffs in six out of the last seven seasons. Their 2025 season was a rare stumble, with a rash of injuries to key players like Yordan Alvarez, Isaac Paredes, and Jeremy Pena. But with these three veterans in top form, the Astros could be set to reclaim their spot as one of the top teams in the league.

Alvarez, Correa, and Walker are all projected to have strong seasons in 2026. Alvarez, one of the best hitters in baseball, is expected to post a 156 wRC+ and 4.4 WAR if he can stay healthy after missing 113 games last year due to hand and ankle injuries. Correa, the star shortstop, looked rejuvenated after returning to the Astros at the trade deadline, posting a .785 OPS. And Walker, who had a down season in 2025, could be set for a bounce-back year, helping to make the Astros' lineup elite.

So, will the Astros be able to reclaim their spot as an AL powerhouse in 2026? It's all riding on the health and performance of these three key players. Stay tuned to find out if they can make it happen!