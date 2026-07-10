MJF has dropped a bombshell that’s sure to shake the wrestling world: He’s done with factions for good. After years of being a cornerstone in groups like The Inner Circle, The Pinnacle, and The Hurt Syndicate, the current AEW World Champion is ready to stand alone. But here’s where it gets controversial—MJF believes his true magic lies in his ability to captivate audiences without leaning on anyone else. In a recent interview with Self Made Pro (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8QyWq2o8xvs), he boldly declared, ‘I don’t think I ever want to be in a stable ever again. I’m one of the few in AEW who can hold down the fort solo and still be the most compelling act on the show. I don’t need a safety net.’ This statement raises a thought-provoking question: Can MJF truly thrive without the structure and support of a faction, or is he underestimating the power of teamwork in pro wrestling? And this is the part most people miss—while MJF’s solo run is undeniably impressive, his time in factions often felt like untapped potential. Was it a matter of creative direction, or is MJF simply better off flying solo? Elsewhere in the interview, MJF praised AEW’s current main event scene, calling it the best in the company’s history (https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/mjf-this-is-the-best-that-the-main-event-scene-has-ever-been-in-the-history-of-aew/). Fans will want to keep an eye on the February 25 episode of AEW Dynamite, where MJF will decide the stipulation for his highly anticipated Revolution match against Adam Page. The full lineup for the show is available here (https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/jon-moxley-vs-el-clon-brody-king-vs-mark-davis-added-to-2-25-aew-dynamite/). So, what do you think? Is MJF’s decision to go it alone a stroke of genius, or a risky move? Let us know in the comments—this debate is far from over!
MJF Says He's Done with Stables: 'I Don't Need to Rely on Others' (2026)
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