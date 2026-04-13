MJF Blasts WWE Ticket Prices & Reveals Why He’ll Stay in AEW | Full Interview Breakdown (2026)

Get ready for a wild ride as we dive into the world of professional wrestling and the ongoing rivalry between AEW and WWE! The Champion Speaks Out!

In a recent interview, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, the charismatic AEW World Champion, made some bold statements that have the wrestling world buzzing. MJF, as he's known to his fans, took a shot at WWE, sparking controversy and leaving many wondering about his future.

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But here's where it gets interesting... MJF, in his own unique style, addressed the issue of ticket prices, a hot topic in the wrestling business. He proudly proclaimed that AEW offers "normal prices" and doesn't discriminate against fans with limited means. In a subtle dig at WWE, he said, "We don't make you sell your soul to attend our shows."

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And this is the part most people miss... MJF revealed the real reason he stays with AEW. It's not just about the money or the title; it's about freedom and self-expression. He explained, "AEW lets me be myself. There are no restrictions, and I don't have to worry about being told what to do. My boss knows I'm the draw, and he lets me do my thing."

When asked about leaving AEW, MJF was clear: "I don't think I'll ever leave." He believes his success and the show's popularity are a result of this creative freedom.

Now, here's the controversial part: Is MJF's loyalty to AEW genuine, or is it just a well-crafted character portrayal? Wrestling fans and industry experts have long speculated about MJF's future, with many expecting him to eventually join WWE. But MJF's recent comments suggest otherwise.

So, what do you think? Is MJF's love for AEW genuine, or is he just playing a character? Will he stay true to his word and never leave, or is this all part of a bigger plan? The wrestling world is divided, and we want to hear your thoughts! Leave your comments and let's discuss this intriguing situation. Will MJF's loyalty be tested, or is he truly happy where he is?

MJF Blasts WWE Ticket Prices & Reveals Why He’ll Stay in AEW | Full Interview Breakdown (2026)

References

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