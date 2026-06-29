Mitsubishi Pajero Oz: Everything We Know So Far (2026)

Mitsubishi's upcoming Pajero Oz is set to make a splash in the Australian market, with its launch scheduled for late 2026. This highly anticipated SUV will be a significant addition to the brand's lineup, offering a blend of rugged styling and advanced features. The Pajero Oz is expected to be a successor to the Pajero Sport, dropping the 'Sport' suffix and reviving the iconic Pajero nameplate, which was retired in 2021. This move is a strategic decision to cater to a broader audience, as the Pajero name has a strong historical presence in the Australian market.

The vehicle's design hints at a robust and utilitarian aesthetic, reminiscent of the Nissan Patrol Y63. With a large grille, cascading headlights, and prominent bonnet bulges, it promises to be a head-turner. The absence of a tailgate-mounted spare wheel suggests a more integrated design, possibly with the spare wheel mounted under the vehicle. This approach aligns with the trend of modern SUVs, prioritizing functionality and a sleek silhouette.

Under the hood, the Pajero Oz is likely to feature a 2.4-litre bi-turbo-diesel engine, borrowed from the Triton ute. This engine choice indicates a focus on performance and efficiency, catering to the demands of Australian drivers. The interior design, while not yet fully revealed, is expected to share similarities with the Triton, offering a practical and well-appointed cabin. Five- and seven-seat configurations will likely be available, providing versatility for various passenger and cargo needs.

The timing of the launch is strategic, as it coincides with the growing popularity of SUVs in Australia. The market's shift towards larger, more capable vehicles positions the Pajero Oz as a strong contender. However, the decision to launch globally in Japan, rather than Australia, raises questions about the brand's priorities and the potential impact on local production and availability.

In my opinion, the Pajero Oz's launch is a significant development in the Australian automotive landscape. It represents a strategic move by Mitsubishi to capitalize on the SUV market's growth and revive a beloved nameplate. The vehicle's design, performance, and features suggest a well-rounded offering, capable of attracting a wide range of buyers. As an expert commentator, I predict that the Pajero Oz will be a strong competitor in its class, offering a unique blend of style, practicality, and performance that resonates with Australian consumers.