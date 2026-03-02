Mitchell vs. Thunder! Cavaliers Faceoff Preview & Predictions (2026)

Get ready for an exciting non-conference showdown as the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Oklahoma City Thunder face off! This battle between East and West is sure to spark some heated debates among basketball enthusiasts.

The Cavaliers, led by the dynamic Donovan Mitchell, are looking to make their mark at home. With an impressive 14-10 record on their home court, they're a force to be reckoned with. Cleveland's passing game is on point, ranking sixth in the NBA with 28.8 assists per game, and Mitchell is at the heart of it all, averaging 5.7 assists.

But here's where it gets controversial... the Thunder, despite being the best team in the Western Conference, have a defensive strategy that might just give the Cavaliers a run for their money. Oklahoma City's defense is rock-solid, allowing only 108.0 points per game and holding opponents to a mere 43.2% shooting.

And this is the part most people miss: the Cavaliers' three-point shooting could be their secret weapon. They're averaging 15.1 made three-pointers per game, just slightly above the Thunder's average of 14.5 allowed.

Now, let's talk about the top performers. Donovan Mitchell is a force on the court, averaging an impressive 29.2 points, 5.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. On the Thunder's side, Ajay Mitchell is a key player, shooting at 48.3% and averaging 14.2 points.

Looking at the last 10 games, both teams have been on a roll. The Cavaliers have been dominating, averaging 121.5 points per game and shooting an impressive 50.4% from the field. Meanwhile, the Thunder have been just as formidable, averaging 117.7 points per game and shooting 47.7% from the field.

However, injuries could play a crucial role in this match. The Cavaliers are missing key players like Max Strus and Dean Wade, while the Thunder have their own injury concerns with Nikola Topic and Jalen Williams out.

So, who will come out on top in this non-conference clash? Will the Cavaliers' offensive prowess prevail, or will the Thunder's defensive might carry the day?

Let's find out!

