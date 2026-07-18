MIT Engineers Create ‘Aerial-Aquatic’ Robot That Can Swim and Fly (2026)

MIT engineers have developed a groundbreaking robot that can seamlessly transition between swimming underwater and flying like a bird, opening up new possibilities for aerial-aquatic exploration. This innovative creation, dubbed the Flapping-Wing Aerial-Aquatic Vehicle (FAAV), is a testament to the power of biomimicry and the potential of robotics to mimic nature's most remarkable abilities.

The FAAFV's design draws inspiration from diving birds, which have evolved to effortlessly navigate both air and water. By studying these natural fliers, the engineering team aimed to replicate their unique adaptations, such as flexible flapping wings and efficient propulsion systems. However, replicating these abilities in robots presented significant challenges, particularly due to the vast difference in density between air and water (approximately 1,000 times denser).

To overcome this hurdle, the team carefully balanced various factors, including wing flexibility, flapping frequency, and tail angle, to ensure the robot could move efficiently through both environments without relying on propellers or separate propulsion systems. Through rigorous experiments in the lab and in Lake Geneva, Switzerland, they determined that medium-sized wings flapping at around five times per second provided the best performance.

One of the FAAFV's most remarkable advantages is its ability to transition from water to air without the need for paddling with its feet, as diving birds do. This feature, combined with its lightweight design (less than 300 grams), makes the robot a versatile and adaptable tool for various applications.

Looking ahead, the potential of this technology is immense. Drones equipped with aerial-aquatic capabilities could revolutionize ocean research, enabling scientists to monitor marine ecosystems, observe environmental concerns, and collect data from hazardous locations that are currently inaccessible or too costly to reach by traditional means. Imagine a drone flying over a pod of whales, diving into the water to gather samples, and then returning to deliver critical data at a fraction of the cost.

As Raphael Zufferey, assistant professor of mechanical engineering at MIT, envisions, this technology could empower oceanographers, marine biologists, and coastal communities to explore and understand some of the most challenging environments on Earth. By drawing from nature's evolutionary wisdom, these bird-inspired robots may unlock new frontiers in exploration and scientific discovery, offering a glimpse into the future of aerial-aquatic robotics.