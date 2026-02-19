Miss Universe Winners by Country: Surprising Results and Interesting Facts (2026)

Get ready for a surprise! The country with the most Miss Universe winners might not be what you expect. India's success story is an unexpected twist in the pageant world.

Since the Miss Universe pageant began in 1952, 73 winners from 24 countries have been crowned. The United States takes the lead with an impressive nine titles, followed by Venezuela with seven, and Puerto Rico with five. But here's where it gets interesting: India, with its three victories, ranks higher than the combined wins of the United Kingdom, China, and Australia.

Let's dive into the details. India's first Miss Universe title was won by Sushmita Sen from New Delhi in 1994, at just 18 years old. Lara Dutta from Bengaluru brought home the second win in 2000, and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu from Punjab made history in 2021. Despite the 21-year gap between Dutta and Sandhu's wins, India's consistent success speaks volumes.

And this is the part most people miss: the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and Australia, despite their global influence, have never won the Miss Universe competition.

Other countries with multiple wins include the Philippines and Mexico, each with four titles, and South Africa and Sweden, both with three. The remaining winners hail from 16 other nations, each with one or two victories.

The Miss Universe pageant has a rich history, with entries from 167 countries. However, 143 of these nations have yet to taste victory.

