Miss Manners for Teens: Polite Yes/No Etiquette in Middle School (2026)

In today's world, where basic manners seem to be fading away, it's refreshing to see someone taking a stand for civility. Our story begins with a concerned middle school teacher, who, while navigating the turbulent waters of adolescence, has noticed a disturbing trend: the absence of simple courtesies like 'yes, please' and 'no, thank you' among her students. This teacher, determined to instill good manners, has even gone as far as invoking the esteemed Miss Manners to drive home the importance of these polite responses.

The Power of Politeness

What makes this issue particularly fascinating is the underlying psychology. Miss Manners, in her wisdom, points out that these simple phrases are more than just words; they are indicators of goodwill and a desire for harmonious interactions. In a world where online communication often breeds cynicism and suspicion, teaching children to express gratitude and appreciation becomes even more crucial.

Personally, I think it's a beautiful thing that this teacher is not only educating her students about manners but also helping them understand the deeper implications of their words. It's a skill that will undoubtedly serve them well in their future interactions, both personal and professional.

A Modern Dilemma

Now, let's shift our focus to another dilemma that Miss Manners addresses: the seating arrangement in a restaurant booth. Should couples sit side by side, or is it considered inappropriate? Miss Manners takes a pragmatic approach, stating that while there are many things couples should avoid doing in restaurants, sitting side by side is not one of them. This lighthearted advice adds a touch of humor to our exploration of manners and etiquette.

The Broader Implications

What many people don't realize is that manners and etiquette are not just about following arbitrary rules. They are about creating a culture of respect and understanding. When we teach children to say 'please' and 'thank you', we are not just instilling good habits; we are fostering an environment where empathy and consideration thrive. This has far-reaching implications for their personal relationships, their interactions with society, and even their future success in the professional world.

A Call to Action

So, what can we, as a society, do to ensure that manners and courtesy don't become relics of the past? It starts with each one of us. Let's lead by example, showing our children and those around us the power of a simple 'please' and 'thank you'. Let's encourage open and respectful communication, both online and in our daily lives. After all, as Miss Manners so elegantly puts it, 'we have developed a code' to indicate our goodwill towards others, and it's our duty to uphold and pass on this code.

In conclusion, while the absence of basic manners may seem like a small issue, it has the potential to erode the foundations of our society. By embracing and teaching good manners, we can create a more harmonious and understanding world. So, let's take a step back, reflect on our interactions, and make a conscious effort to be more polite and considerate. Our world, and especially our children, will thank us for it.